We’ve had several rounds of light showers the past few days in the same areas (southwest Missouri and northwest Arkansas), and many times the showers have been met with dry air and most folks have stayed dry this week. That changes today.

A system will track east out of Oklahoma today bringing scattered rain showers and possibly a rumble of thunder to a large portion of the Ozarks. Rain showers are likely to last through the day Thursday before winding down in the evening.

Rainfall amounts will be highest once again in southwest Missouri and northwest Arkansas where there could be between 0.25″ and 0.50″ — locally more. This time some rain is likely north of I-44 where maybe 0.25″ will fall. So while not a lot of moisture and likely won’t help fill up any water levels, it will be beneficial to keep things green.

The weekend looks mostly dry, but we may squeeze out a shower or two south of Highway 60 Friday night into Saturday morning as another system comes out of the north and overshoots Missouri going to our south. Saturday and Sunday will be nice days to enjoy with temperatures in the mid-60s and skies likely only seeing a few clouds after Saturday morning into Sunday. Winds should be a little breezy from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

Next week is the first week of May believe it or not and we will b warming to the 70s again by Tuesday or Wednesday. Skies next week look to stay dry and abundantly sunny so plan for some nice springtime weather as we welcome May. There could be some rain to end next week, but it’s not locked in.