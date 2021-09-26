Sunday, September 26 Overnight Forecast

Last week we enjoyed our first real bout of fall temperatures, but they faded away today as highs soared into the upper 80s. Monday looks even warmer with near record highs expected as readings top out near 90°. The heat will come with mostly sunny skies and breezy southwest winds and that coupled with dry air will mean an increased fire danger too.





The heat will continue into Tuesday with most areas again looking at highs back up near 90°. The heat will come with a bit more high cloudiness.

We’ll begin switching up the pattern Wednesday as a series of upper-level storms move out of the Southwest. Rain chances will be focused more to the south and southwest on Wednesday but should be widespread by Thursday. The increase in cloud cover and rain chances will also trim back the heat with highs falling back to near 80° by Thursday.

The pattern will remain unsettled into the weekend with a chance for showers and a few thunderstorms each day through Sunday. Temperatures will return to something closer to normal as we move out of September and into October, especially in regard to highs which should fall back into the upper 70s to around 80°.