Sunday, September 26 Overnight Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

73° / 63°
Clear
Clear 0% 73° 63°

Monday

90° / 61°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 90° 61°

Tuesday

89° / 65°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 89° 65°

Wednesday

85° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 85° 66°

Thursday

80° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 80° 64°

Friday

79° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 79° 62°

Saturday

79° / 60°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 79° 60°

Hourly Forecast

72°

12 AM
Clear
0%
72°

72°

1 AM
Clear
0%
72°

70°

2 AM
Clear
0%
70°

68°

3 AM
Clear
0%
68°

67°

4 AM
Clear
0%
67°

66°

5 AM
Clear
1%
66°

65°

6 AM
Clear
1%
65°

64°

7 AM
Clear
1%
64°

65°

8 AM
Sunny
1%
65°

70°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
70°

75°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
75°

80°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
80°

83°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
83°

85°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
85°

87°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
87°

88°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
88°

88°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

87°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
87°

85°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
85°

81°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

76°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
76°

73°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
73°

72°

10 PM
Clear
0%
72°

70°

11 PM
Clear
0%
70°

Last week we enjoyed our first real bout of fall temperatures, but they faded away today as highs soared into the upper 80s. Monday looks even warmer with near record highs expected as readings top out near 90°. The heat will come with mostly sunny skies and breezy southwest winds and that coupled with dry air will mean an increased fire danger too.

The heat will continue into Tuesday with most areas again looking at highs back up near 90°. The heat will come with a bit more high cloudiness.

We’ll begin switching up the pattern Wednesday as a series of upper-level storms move out of the Southwest. Rain chances will be focused more to the south and southwest on Wednesday but should be widespread by Thursday. The increase in cloud cover and rain chances will also trim back the heat with highs falling back to near 80° by Thursday.

The pattern will remain unsettled into the weekend with a chance for showers and a few thunderstorms each day through Sunday. Temperatures will return to something closer to normal as we move out of September and into October, especially in regard to highs which should fall back into the upper 70s to around 80°.

Clear

Springfield Mo

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Clear. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Branson

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
4 mph S
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
62°F Mainly clear skies. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
64°F Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
62°F Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

