Sunday, October 31 Overnight Forecast

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

45° / 38°
Clear
Clear 0% 45° 38°

Monday

49° / 38°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 49° 38°

Tuesday

48° / 36°
Showers
Showers 30% 48° 36°

Wednesday

44° / 33°
Showers
Showers 40% 44° 33°

Thursday

48° / 30°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 48° 30°

Friday

50° / 31°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 12% 50° 31°

Saturday

52° / 34°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 12% 52° 34°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

45°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
45°

43°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
43°

43°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
43°

41°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
41°

40°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
40°

39°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
39°

38°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
38°

38°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
38°

39°

7 AM
Cloudy
5%
39°

39°

8 AM
Cloudy
5%
39°

41°

9 AM
Cloudy
3%
41°

44°

10 AM
Cloudy
5%
44°

45°

11 AM
Cloudy
5%
45°

46°

12 PM
Cloudy
4%
46°

46°

1 PM
Cloudy
13%
46°

46°

2 PM
Cloudy
10%
46°

46°

3 PM
Cloudy
12%
46°

45°

4 PM
Cloudy
24%
45°

45°

5 PM
Showers
37%
45°

44°

6 PM
Showers
41%
44°

43°

7 PM
Showers
37%
43°

43°

8 PM
Few Showers
32%
43°

42°

9 PM
Few Showers
33%
42°

41°

10 PM
Few Showers
33%
41°

Happy Halloween! The day started off chilly and cloudy, but the sun finally made an appearance this afternoon making for a nice day. Clouds will start to increase tonight night. Temperatures will bottom out in the upper 30s lower 40s tonight with partly cloudy skies. It will feel like the 30 lowers by tomorrow morning. Monday will be a cloudy day with temperatures cooler than this weekend. Chances for showers are back in the forecast Monday evening and will continue until Thursday. The best chance for rain Monday evening will be I-44 and north. By Tuesday and Wednesday that shifts from I-44 and south. There will be times of rain and other times drying out. The best chance for showers Tuesday through Thursday will be southern Mo and northern AR. The most precipitation will be close to an inch for southern Mo. Temperatures will drop back down by the middle of next week. With the temperatures dropping areas, frost and possible a freeze are possible late next week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield Mo

43°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
2 mph NE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 38F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 38F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Branson

42°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
3 mph NW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
39°F A few passing clouds. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Harrison

43°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
3 mph WNW
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
37°F A few passing clouds. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Rolla

42°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
4 mph N
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
37°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NNE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

West Plains

43°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
4 mph N
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
37°F A few passing clouds. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NNE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Trending Stories

Jamie Warriner
Downstream 300x100