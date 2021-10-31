Sunday, October 31 Overnight Forecast

Happy Halloween! The day started off chilly and cloudy, but the sun finally made an appearance this afternoon making for a nice day. Clouds will start to increase tonight night. Temperatures will bottom out in the upper 30s lower 40s tonight with partly cloudy skies. It will feel like the 30 lowers by tomorrow morning. Monday will be a cloudy day with temperatures cooler than this weekend. Chances for showers are back in the forecast Monday evening and will continue until Thursday. The best chance for rain Monday evening will be I-44 and north. By Tuesday and Wednesday that shifts from I-44 and south. There will be times of rain and other times drying out. The best chance for showers Tuesday through Thursday will be southern Mo and northern AR. The most precipitation will be close to an inch for southern Mo. Temperatures will drop back down by the middle of next week. With the temperatures dropping areas, frost and possible a freeze are possible late next week.