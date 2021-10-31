Sunday, October 31 Morning Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

45° / 41°
Clear
Clear 0% 45° 41°

Sunday

60° / 39°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 60° 39°

Monday

53° / 38°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 53° 38°

Tuesday

47° / 36°
Showers
Showers 30% 47° 36°

Wednesday

43° / 33°
Showers
Showers 40% 43° 33°

Thursday

46° / 30°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 46° 30°

Friday

48° / 31°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 48° 31°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

45°

1 AM
Clear
2%
45°

44°

2 AM
Clear
2%
44°

43°

3 AM
Clear
2%
43°

42°

4 AM
Clear
2%
42°

42°

5 AM
Clear
2%
42°

42°

6 AM
Clear
2%
42°

42°

7 AM
Clear
3%
42°

41°

8 AM
Sunny
7%
41°

44°

9 AM
Sunny
6%
44°

47°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
5%
47°

49°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
49°

51°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
51°

51°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
51°

52°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
52°

54°

3 PM
Sunny
1%
54°

54°

4 PM
Sunny
1%
54°

54°

5 PM
Sunny
1%
54°

51°

6 PM
Sunny
2%
51°

48°

7 PM
Clear
3%
48°

46°

8 PM
Clear
3%
46°

45°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
3%
45°

44°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
44°

43°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
43°

42°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
42°

That pesky system that brought the gloomy weather the past few days is moving east of the region, and high pressure will set in just in time for the weekend! Today, the sun comes back out with cooler temperatures. You will need a jacket if you are going trick or treating as temperatures drop into the 40s by 7 pm. Clouds will start to increase tomorrow night. Monday, there will be areas of frost, so make sure to cover the plants! The nice weather will spill over into Monday before a slight chance for showers Monday night into Tuesday. The best chance for showers Tuesday through Thursday will be southern Mo ad northern AR. The most precipitation will be close to an inch for southern Mo. Temperatures will drop back down by the middle of next week. With the temperatures dropping areas, frost and possible a freeze are possible late next week.

Clear

Springfield Mo

41°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
2 mph SSW
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
41°F Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Branson

41°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
2 mph SSW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
41°F Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph W
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Harrison

43°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
3 mph W
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
42°F Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph W
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Rolla

43°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
2 mph WSW
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph W
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

West Plains

42°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
2 mph NNW
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
41°F Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph WNW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

