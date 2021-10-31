That pesky system that brought the gloomy weather the past few days is moving east of the region, and high pressure will set in just in time for the weekend! Today, the sun comes back out with cooler temperatures. You will need a jacket if you are going trick or treating as temperatures drop into the 40s by 7 pm. Clouds will start to increase tomorrow night. Monday, there will be areas of frost, so make sure to cover the plants! The nice weather will spill over into Monday before a slight chance for showers Monday night into Tuesday. The best chance for showers Tuesday through Thursday will be southern Mo ad northern AR. The most precipitation will be close to an inch for southern Mo. Temperatures will drop back down by the middle of next week. With the temperatures dropping areas, frost and possible a freeze are possible late next week.
Sunday, October 31 Morning Forecast
Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day
