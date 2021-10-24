Sunday, October 24 Morning Forecast

Strong to severe storms will be possible tomorrow afternoon for the Ozarks. We are under an enhanced risk, level 3 out of 5. Right now, it looks like the storms will start as discrete cells before forming into a squall line. The main impacts will be strong winds (up to 75mph), tornadoes (some could be EF2 or stronger), hail (up to golfball size), and minor flooding. Have multiple ways to receive warnings, and have a plan in case any storm becomes warned! The timeline is 4 pm-10 pm Sunday. The models show the storms move near the metro around 7:00. Timing and intensity could change as the cold front approaches closer, so make sure to check back tomorrow!

Calmer weather sets in Monday before another front pushes through Tuesday into Wednesday.