Sunday, October 24 Morning Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

70° / 63°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 70° 63°

Sunday

76° / 48°
Scattered Strong Storms/Wind
Scattered Strong Storms/Wind 60% 76° 48°

Monday

62° / 45°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 62° 45°

Tuesday

67° / 50°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 67° 50°

Wednesday

63° / 46°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 40% 63° 46°

Thursday

57° / 43°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 20% 57° 43°

Friday

55° / 42°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 13% 55° 42°

63°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
63°

63°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
63°

64°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
64°

65°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
65°

66°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
66°

65°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
65°

65°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
65°

65°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
65°

67°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
67°

70°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
70°

72°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
15%
72°

75°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
15%
75°

76°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
15%
76°

77°

2 PM
Cloudy/Wind
24%
77°

77°

3 PM
Scattered Strong Storms
38%
77°

76°

4 PM
Strong Storms
62%
76°

74°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
88%
74°

72°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
86%
72°

69°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
75%
69°

65°

8 PM
Scattered Strong Storms
56%
65°

62°

9 PM
Scattered Strong Storms
37%
62°

61°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
61°

59°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
15%
59°

58°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
58°

Strong to severe storms will be possible tomorrow afternoon for the Ozarks. We are under an enhanced risk, level 3 out of 5. Right now, it looks like the storms will start as discrete cells before forming into a squall line. The main impacts will be strong winds (up to 75mph), tornadoes (some could be EF2 or stronger), hail (up to golfball size), and minor flooding. Have multiple ways to receive warnings, and have a plan in case any storm becomes warned! The timeline is 4 pm-10 pm Sunday. The models show the storms move near the metro around 7:00. Timing and intensity could change as the cold front approaches closer, so make sure to check back tomorrow!

Calmer weather sets in Monday before another front pushes through Tuesday into Wednesday.

Clear

Springfield Mo

60°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Chance of a few showers and storms. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20%.
63°F Chance of a few showers and storms. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20%.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Branson

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
59°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
66°F Mostly clear. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Rolla

58°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 56°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
56°F Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
4 mph E
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
55°F Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

