Sunday, October 24 Evening Weather

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Monday

59° / 44°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 59° 44°

Tuesday

68° / 48°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 68° 48°

Wednesday

60° / 47°
Showers
Showers 60% 60° 47°

Thursday

55° / 45°
Showers/Wind
Showers/Wind 60% 55° 45°

Friday

50° / 40°
AM Showers
AM Showers 40% 50° 40°

Saturday

60° / 42°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 60° 42°

Sunday

62° / 41°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 62° 41°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

50°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
50°

51°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
51°

53°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
53°

54°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
54°

55°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
55°

56°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
56°

57°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
57°

58°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
58°

57°

5 PM
Sunny
1%
57°

56°

6 PM
Sunny
3%
56°

53°

7 PM
Clear
4%
53°

51°

8 PM
Clear
5%
51°

49°

9 PM
Clear
6%
49°

48°

10 PM
Clear
6%
48°

48°

11 PM
Clear
7%
48°

47°

12 AM
Clear
7%
47°

46°

1 AM
Clear
7%
46°

45°

2 AM
Clear
7%
45°

45°

3 AM
Clear
8%
45°

44°

4 AM
Clear
8%
44°

44°

5 AM
Clear
8%
44°

44°

6 AM
Clear
10%
44°

44°

7 AM
Clear
10%
44°

44°

8 AM
Sunny
7%
44°

We got through Sunday without too many tornado warnings issued, which was the best possible situation as many north and east of the Ozarks did see confirmed tornadoes. The cold front has pushed through and left us with much chillier weather in its wake.

We can expect much chillier temperatures for the entire week ahead. We will start the week in the 60’s, and then highs will top out in the 50’s by the end of the week. Definitly the coolest week we’ve had in a while. We are a week behind on the first frost of the season and it looks like we won’t see temperature near freezing until the first week of November.

A storm system that is still off the west coast will bring rain and possibly storm chances to the Ozarks mid-week. Heavy rain will be possible, if not likely Wednesday through Friday.

Looking ahead to your Halloween forecast it looks to be dry and seasonal. It’s shaping up to be a nice weekend for the kiddos.

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

50°F Cloudy Feels like 46°
Wind
13 mph NNW
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F A mostly clear sky. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Branson

53°F Cloudy Feels like 50°
Wind
9 mph NNW
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
43°F A clear sky. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Harrison

52°F Cloudy Feels like 49°
Wind
10 mph NNW
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
42°F Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Rolla

48°F Cloudy Feels like 43°
Wind
13 mph WNW
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Mainly clear. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph ENE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

West Plains

54°F Cloudy Feels like 51°
Wind
11 mph NW
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
41°F Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

