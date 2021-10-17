Sunday, October 17 Morning Forecast

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

63° / 40°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 63° 40°

Sunday

70° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 70° 46°

Monday

72° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 72° 50°

Tuesday

73° / 52°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 73° 52°

Wednesday

73° / 50°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 73° 50°

Thursday

65° / 44°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 65° 44°

Friday

64° / 48°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 19% 64° 48°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

46°

1 AM
Clear
2%
46°

45°

2 AM
Clear
2%
45°

44°

3 AM
Clear
2%
44°

43°

4 AM
Clear
2%
43°

43°

5 AM
Clear
2%
43°

43°

6 AM
Clear
2%
43°

42°

7 AM
Clear
1%
42°

43°

8 AM
Sunny
3%
43°

49°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
49°

56°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
56°

61°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
61°

65°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

67°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

69°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

69°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

70°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

69°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

66°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

61°

7 PM
Clear
1%
61°

57°

8 PM
Clear
1%
57°

55°

9 PM
Clear
2%
55°

54°

10 PM
Clear
3%
54°

53°

11 PM
Clear
3%
53°

52°

12 AM
Clear
3%
52°

It will be a gorgeous day on tap for today! Temperatures will top out in the upper 60s lower 70s. The drought monitor did improve in some locations and decreased in others. Don’t forget the jacket! It will be a chilly night with some areas dropping to the 30s! High pressure is going to be moving in, bringing sunny skies and cooler temperatures. Mornings will be chilly, but afternoons will be nice. It will be the perfect weekend to get out and enjoy the fall weather with fall festivities. Another front will slide through Wednesday, bringing the 60s back into the forecast.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield Mo

42°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
0 mph S
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
40°F A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Branson

42°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
1 mph S
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
42°F Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph W
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

44°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
2 mph WSW
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
43°F A clear sky. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

40°F Clear Feels like 38°
Wind
3 mph SSW
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

42°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
2 mph NNW
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
40°F A clear sky. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Trending Stories

Jamie Warriner
Downstream 300x100