It will be a gorgeous day on tap for today! Temperatures will top out in the upper 60s lower 70s. The drought monitor did improve in some locations and decreased in others. Don’t forget the jacket! It will be a chilly night with some areas dropping to the 30s! High pressure is going to be moving in, bringing sunny skies and cooler temperatures. Mornings will be chilly, but afternoons will be nice. It will be the perfect weekend to get out and enjoy the fall weather with fall festivities. Another front will slide through Wednesday, bringing the 60s back into the forecast.
Sunday, October 17 Morning Forecast
Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day
- Humidity
Hourly Forecast
Springfield Mo42°F Clear Feels like 42°
- Wind
- 0 mph S
- Humidity
- 94%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
40°F A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph WNW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Branson42°F Clear Feels like 42°
- Wind
- 1 mph S
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
42°F Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 1 mph W
- Precip
- 3%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Harrison44°F Clear Feels like 44°
- Wind
- 2 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 73%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
43°F A clear sky. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 3 mph WSW
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Rolla40°F Clear Feels like 38°
- Wind
- 3 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 88%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
39°F Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph WSW
- Precip
- 2%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
West Plains42°F Clear Feels like 42°
- Wind
- 2 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 87%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
40°F A clear sky. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 3 mph NW
- Precip
- 2%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous