A cold front passed through last night, bringing cooler temperatures today. It is a dry front with cooler air on the backside. Temperatures are near average in the low to mid-50s. A few clouds will be in the sky for the Ozarks. The warmer temperatures return Monday due to high pressure and a warm front pushing through. The next 3 days will be great for picking out a Christmas tree, putting up decorations, or taking a nice stroll in the sun! It will also be a great time to get the car washed as rain isn’t in the forecast for a while! The seven-day forecast is very quiet for the next week, with temperatures in the 50s tomorrow, but the 60s will dominate the region next week!
Sunday, November 28 Morning Forecast
Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day
