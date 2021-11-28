Sunday, November 28 Morning Forecast

Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

43° / 37°
Fair
Fair 0% 43° 37°

Sunday

51° / 33°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 51° 33°

Monday

62° / 40°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 62° 40°

Tuesday

63° / 41°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 63° 41°

Wednesday

62° / 45°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 62° 45°

Thursday

67° / 47°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 67° 47°

Friday

63° / 35°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 63° 35°

42°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
42°

41°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
41°

40°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
40°

38°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
38°

37°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
37°

37°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
37°

37°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
37°

40°

9 AM
Sunny
4%
40°

44°

10 AM
Sunny
2%
44°

47°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
47°

49°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
49°

51°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

53°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

53°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

51°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

48°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
48°

45°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
45°

42°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
42°

40°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
3%
40°

39°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
3%
39°

38°

10 PM
Clear
4%
38°

36°

11 PM
Clear
4%
36°

36°

12 AM
Clear
5%
36°

36°

1 AM
Clear
4%
36°

A cold front passed through last night, bringing cooler temperatures today. It is a dry front with cooler air on the backside. Temperatures are near average in the low to mid-50s. A few clouds will be in the sky for the Ozarks. The warmer temperatures return Monday due to high pressure and a warm front pushing through. The next 3 days will be great for picking out a Christmas tree, putting up decorations, or taking a nice stroll in the sun! It will also be a great time to get the car washed as rain isn’t in the forecast for a while! The seven-day forecast is very quiet for the next week, with temperatures in the 50s tomorrow, but the 60s will dominate the region next week!

Clear

Springfield Mo

41°F Clear Feels like 37°
Wind
7 mph NW
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low around 37F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low around 37F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Branson

42°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
5 mph NW
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Some clouds. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NNW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Harrison

46°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
7 mph NW
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NNW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Fair

Rolla

44°F Fair Feels like 39°
Wind
9 mph NW
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
36°F Cloudy. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

West Plains

44°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
7 mph NW
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

