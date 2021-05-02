Sunday, May 2 Overnight Forecast

It looks like we’re beginning the week on a warm and active note with severe weather expected Monday night.

For tonight, we’re looking at mostly cloudy skies with lingering showers fading away.

Monday will start quietly enough with mostly cloudy skies across the area. The day will stay fairly quiet with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will climb quickly through the 70s with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Humidity levels will be on the way up too. A cold front will push in from the northwest during the afternoon. A strong cap will be in place and this will tend to prevent any thunderstorm activity from developing despite the very warm and humid conditions.

The unstable conditions will play a role by the evening hours as the cap erodes away. Thunderstorms will develop over Northeast Oklahoma by Monday evening, continuing to build northeast into Northwest Arkansas and Southwest Missouri by late evening. Conditions look ripe for large hail out of the stronger storms. The storms will gradually evolve into a large area of rain and thunderstorms as the activity pushes east and northeast across Southern Missouri and Northern Arkansas overnight. This is when there will be a transition to more of a threat of damaging winds with some hail. A few tornadoes will also be possible. The highest threat for severe weather Monday night appears to be south of the interstate.

Cooler air will work in behind the storm Tuesday morning. Temperatures will likely fall from around 60° near sunrise in Springfield through the 50s to around 50° by noon. Showers and a few thunderstorms will end Tuesday afternoon with some peeks of sun possible by the end of the day.

The rest of the week looks pretty quiet with temperatures running a little bit below normal. We’ll have a system sweeping throughout of the northwest on Thursday. It will bring some cloud cover to the area and possibly a few showers, mainly northeast of Springfield.

Active weather is expected to return over the weekend as the jet stream flattens out and a trough tries to get established in the West. A front will try to wobble north on Saturday before dropping back to the south on Sunday. This should lead to rounds of rain and thunderstorm activity. Heavy rainfall and stronger storms are possible.

Mostly Cloudy

Springfield Mo

62°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 61°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
59°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
36%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Branson

62°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 62°
Wind
4 mph ESE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
58°F Some clouds. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fog

Harrison

61°F Fog Feels like 61°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Areas of fog early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
59°F Areas of fog early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
13%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Rolla

61°F Cloudy Feels like 61°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
59°F Cloudy. Low 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
21%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Light Rain

West Plains

62°F Light Rain Feels like 62°
Wind
4 mph ESE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early, then fog developing overnight. Thunder possible. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
60°F Rain showers early, then fog developing overnight. Thunder possible. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
5 mph SSW
Precip
56%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

63° / 59°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 63° 59°

Monday

80° / 59°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 30% 80° 59°

Tuesday

59° / 41°
Storms
Storms 30% 59° 41°

Wednesday

67° / 47°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 67° 47°

Thursday

68° / 44°
Showers
Showers 20% 68° 44°

Friday

69° / 53°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 11% 69° 53°

Saturday

71° / 58°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 44% 71° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

62°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
62°

62°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
62°

61°

1 AM
Cloudy
15%
61°

61°

2 AM
Cloudy
15%
61°

60°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
60°

60°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
60°

59°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
59°

59°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
59°

59°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
59°

62°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
62°

65°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
65°

69°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
23%
69°

71°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
71°

74°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
74°

76°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
76°

77°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
77°

77°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
77°

78°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
78°

77°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
77°

76°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
76°

76°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
76°

74°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
74°

71°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
71°

68°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
65%
68°

