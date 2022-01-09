Sunday, January 9 Morning Forecast

Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

48° / 31°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 48° 31°

Sunday

37° / 19°
AM Showers
AM Showers 20% 37° 19°

Monday

43° / 24°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 43° 24°

Tuesday

51° / 37°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 51° 37°

Wednesday

56° / 36°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 56° 36°

Thursday

53° / 44°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 53° 44°

Friday

51° / 32°
Showers
Showers 41% 51° 32°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

48°

2 AM
Cloudy
24%
48°

46°

3 AM
Cloudy
15%
46°

43°

4 AM
Cloudy
9%
43°

38°

5 AM
Cloudy
8%
38°

35°

6 AM
Cloudy
3%
35°

33°

7 AM
Cloudy
2%
33°

31°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
31°

30°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
30°

30°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
30°

31°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
31°

32°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
32°

34°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
34°

35°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
35°

35°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
35°

34°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
34°

33°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
33°

30°

6 PM
Clear
0%
30°

28°

7 PM
Clear
1%
28°

26°

8 PM
Clear
1%
26°

25°

9 PM
Clear
1%
25°

24°

10 PM
Clear
2%
24°

23°

11 PM
Clear
2%
23°

23°

12 AM
Clear
3%
23°

22°

1 AM
Clear
3%
22°

Scattered showers will be exiting the region this morning. Clouds will decrease throughout the day, allowing the sun to come back out. The cold front will be rolling through, which will result in wind chill values in the upper teens and low 20s this morning. Temperatures will be dropping throughout the day as the cold front pushes south. Temperatures will warm next week back into the 50s! Rain chances will begin to increase Thursday night into Friday. Rain showers will exit the region early tomorrow morning, and the clouds will decrease throughout the day, allowing the sun to come back out. The cold front will bring gusty winds with it. Gust could be up to 30 mph tomorrow. Now is the time to go ahead and bring the trashcan in. If you wait, it could be tipped over. Today we will feel the effects of the cold front with temperatures back in the 30s. Monday will be the first taste of the warming trend that is coming next week. The next three days will be good to wash off all the salt from the snow a few days ago.

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

46°F Cloudy Feels like 43°
Wind
7 mph NNW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with showers around. Low 31F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
31°F Overcast with showers around. Low 31F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Branson

47°F Cloudy Feels like 47°
Wind
0 mph NNW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 36F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
36°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 36F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
11 mph N
Precip
59%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Harrison

55°F Cloudy Feels like 55°
Wind
1 mph W
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Areas of fog with some patchy drizzle. Low 38F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
38°F Cloudy skies. Areas of fog with some patchy drizzle. Low 38F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNW
Precip
19%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Rolla

45°F Cloudy Feels like 43°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Areas of fog with some patchy drizzle. Low near 30F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
30°F Overcast. Areas of fog with some patchy drizzle. Low near 30F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph NNW
Precip
18%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Light Rain

West Plains

43°F Light Rain Feels like 43°
Wind
2 mph W
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 38F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
38°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 38F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
13 mph NNW
Precip
81%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

