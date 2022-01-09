Scattered showers will be exiting the region this morning. Clouds will decrease throughout the day, allowing the sun to come back out. The cold front will be rolling through, which will result in wind chill values in the upper teens and low 20s this morning. Temperatures will be dropping throughout the day as the cold front pushes south. Temperatures will warm next week back into the 50s! Rain chances will begin to increase Thursday night into Friday. Rain showers will exit the region early tomorrow morning, and the clouds will decrease throughout the day, allowing the sun to come back out. The cold front will bring gusty winds with it. Gust could be up to 30 mph tomorrow. Now is the time to go ahead and bring the trashcan in. If you wait, it could be tipped over. Today we will feel the effects of the cold front with temperatures back in the 30s. Monday will be the first taste of the warming trend that is coming next week. The next three days will be good to wash off all the salt from the snow a few days ago.
Sunday, January 9 Morning Forecast
Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day
- Humidity
Hourly Forecast
Springfield Mo46°F Cloudy Feels like 43°
- Wind
- 7 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
31°F Overcast with showers around. Low 31F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
- Wind
- 13 mph S
- Precip
- 60%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Branson47°F Cloudy Feels like 47°
- Wind
- 0 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
36°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 36F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
- Wind
- 11 mph N
- Precip
- 59%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Harrison55°F Cloudy Feels like 55°
- Wind
- 1 mph W
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
38°F Cloudy skies. Areas of fog with some patchy drizzle. Low 38F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph NNW
- Precip
- 19%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Rolla45°F Cloudy Feels like 43°
- Wind
- 5 mph W
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
30°F Overcast. Areas of fog with some patchy drizzle. Low near 30F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 14 mph NNW
- Precip
- 18%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
West Plains43°F Light Rain Feels like 43°
- Wind
- 2 mph W
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
38°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 38F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
- Wind
- 13 mph NNW
- Precip
- 81%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent