Today, a cold front will sweep through. This will make temperatures stay steady in the upper 40s. Mostly sunny skies with the winds picking up, and gusts could be up to 25 mph. Monday temperatures will be reaching into the 50s, and the 60s will be around for northern Arkansas. The gusty winds will stick around through Monday as another cold wave starts Tuesday. Wind chill values could be in the single digits by Tuesday morning. Tuesday high temperatures will have a tough time breaking the freezing mark. So the next three days look great for a car wash, with Monday being the peak day of the next week with temperatures warming up.
Sunday, January 23 Morning Forecast
