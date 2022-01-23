Sunday, January 23 Morning Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

42° / 27°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 1% 42° 27°

Sunday

46° / 28°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 46° 28°

Monday

56° / 20°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 14% 56° 20°

Tuesday

31° / 10°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 16% 31° 10°

Wednesday

36° / 24°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 2% 36° 24°

Thursday

43° / 25°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 43° 25°

Friday

38° / 23°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 38° 23°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

32°

2 AM
Clear
0%
32°

31°

3 AM
Clear
0%
31°

31°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
31°

30°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
30°

31°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
31°

31°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
31°

31°

8 AM
Sunny
1%
31°

34°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
34°

37°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
37°

40°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
40°

41°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
41°

42°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
42°

43°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
43°

42°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
42°

42°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
42°

41°

5 PM
Sunny
2%
41°

35°

6 PM
Clear
3%
35°

33°

7 PM
Clear
4%
33°

32°

8 PM
Clear
5%
32°

31°

9 PM
Clear
5%
31°

31°

10 PM
Clear
5%
31°

31°

11 PM
Clear
6%
31°

31°

12 AM
Clear
6%
31°

32°

1 AM
Clear
6%
32°

Today, a cold front will sweep through. This will make temperatures stay steady in the upper 40s. Mostly sunny skies with the winds picking up, and gusts could be up to 25 mph. Monday temperatures will be reaching into the 50s, and the 60s will be around for northern Arkansas. The gusty winds will stick around through Monday as another cold wave starts Tuesday. Wind chill values could be in the single digits by Tuesday morning. Tuesday high temperatures will have a tough time breaking the freezing mark. So the next three days look great for a car wash, with Monday being the peak day of the next week with temperatures warming up.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Clear

Springfield Mo

30°F Clear Feels like 21°
Wind
10 mph SW
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 27F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
27°F Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 27F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Branson

27°F Clear Feels like 20°
Wind
6 mph SW
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 26F with temps rising to near freezing. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
26°F Clear skies. Low 26F with temps rising to near freezing. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph WSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

32°F Clear Feels like 26°
Wind
6 mph SW
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
32°F Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

33°F Clear Feels like 25°
Wind
9 mph SW
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
32°F Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph WSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

25°F Clear Feels like 17°
Wind
7 mph WSW
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 24F with temps rising to near freezing. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
24°F Mostly clear. Low 24F with temps rising to near freezing. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph WSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

