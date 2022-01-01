Sunday, January 2 Morning Forecast

We are off to a frigid start on your Sunday. Wind chills have dipped into the single digits across the Ozarks, with a few places even coming in with a negative or two. It will be staying frigid for your Sunday.

The National Weather Service has kept the Winter Weather Advisory in effect throughout Sunday because of the impact winter weather could be having on the roadways to the north of I-44. Slick roads could be an issue early Sunday. The NWS has also kept a Wind Chill Advisory in effect for our northernmost counties. It will be dangerously cold and breezy early Sunday.

Despite sunshine by Sunday afternoon, temperatures will be staying well-below average. A high in the mid-20’s will be likely. We will see temperatures rebound quickly, warming back up to average for Monday and then above average by Tuesday. Don’t get used to the warmth, another strong cold front will clip the Ozarks Wednesday into Thursday. We will once again see the chance of a wintry mix as well as colder temperatures. That’s right! Even colder than we saw over the weekend. WOW!