Sunday, January 2 Morning Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

36° / 14°
Wintry Mix
Wintry Mix 21% 36° 14°

Sunday

24° / 13°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 13% 24° 13°

Monday

41° / 26°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 41° 26°

Tuesday

49° / 27°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 1% 49° 27°

Wednesday

38° / 15°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 2% 38° 15°

Thursday

22° / 12°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 24% 22° 12°

Friday

36° / 26°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 2% 36° 26°

14°

12 AM
Few Snow Showers
42%
14°

14°

1 AM
Snow Showers
49%
14°

14°

2 AM
Cloudy
18%
14°

15°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
15°

15°

4 AM
Cloudy
3%
15°

15°

5 AM
Cloudy
4%
15°

14°

6 AM
Cloudy
6%
14°

14°

7 AM
Cloudy
9%
14°

13°

8 AM
Cloudy
4%
13°

13°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
13°

15°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
15°

17°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
17°

19°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
19°

21°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
21°

23°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
23°

24°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
24°

24°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
24°

22°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
22°

20°

6 PM
Clear
0%
20°

18°

7 PM
Clear
0%
18°

17°

8 PM
Clear
1%
17°

16°

9 PM
Clear
1%
16°

15°

10 PM
Clear
1%
15°

14°

11 PM
Clear
2%
14°

We are off to a frigid start on your Sunday. Wind chills have dipped into the single digits across the Ozarks, with a few places even coming in with a negative or two. It will be staying frigid for your Sunday.

The National Weather Service has kept the Winter Weather Advisory in effect throughout Sunday because of the impact winter weather could be having on the roadways to the north of I-44. Slick roads could be an issue early Sunday. The NWS has also kept a Wind Chill Advisory in effect for our northernmost counties. It will be dangerously cold and breezy early Sunday.

Despite sunshine by Sunday afternoon, temperatures will be staying well-below average. A high in the mid-20’s will be likely. We will see temperatures rebound quickly, warming back up to average for Monday and then above average by Tuesday. Don’t get used to the warmth, another strong cold front will clip the Ozarks Wednesday into Thursday. We will once again see the chance of a wintry mix as well as colder temperatures. That’s right! Even colder than we saw over the weekend. WOW!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Snow Shower

Springfield Mo

15°F Snow Shower Feels like 1°
Wind
12 mph NW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Light snow possible. Low 14F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
14°F Cloudy. Light snow possible. Low 14F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph NNW
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Branson

20°F Cloudy Feels like 9°
Wind
10 mph NW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 16F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
16°F Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 16F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph NNW
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Harrison

23°F Cloudy Feels like 12°
Wind
11 mph NW
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low 16F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
16°F Overcast. Low 16F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
17 mph NNW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fog

Rolla

19°F Fog Feels like 6°
Wind
12 mph NW
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 15F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
15°F Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 15F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph NNW
Precip
17%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

West Plains

27°F Cloudy Feels like 17°
Wind
11 mph NW
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low around 20F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
20°F Cloudy. Low around 20F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph NNW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Jamie Warriner