Road impacts will continue to decrease over the weekend as the snow begin to melt away. Roads that aren’t plowed will be refreezing tonight. Roads will be slick in the morning before melting and becoming wet. The Ozarks will continue to thaw out over the next several days. Temperatures will be ranging from 40-50 degrees! There will be a few frontal passages this next week, but the only changes it will bring are wind shifts and clouds. Dry, quiet weather will continue through the next work week. Clouds will start to increase this evening into tonight night before clearing out. Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures will warm up to the 50s, and a quiet and pleasant week is ahead of the Ozarks! Other than the first day of the month, temperatures have been cold this month, but warmer temperatures will be welcomed this next week.
