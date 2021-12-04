Sunday, December 5, Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

66° / 34°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 66° 34°

Monday

42° / 29°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 42° 29°

Tuesday

43° / 29°
Cloudy
Cloudy 4% 43° 29°

Wednesday

50° / 36°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 50° 36°

Thursday

57° / 42°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 57° 42°

Friday

65° / 41°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 65° 41°

Saturday

42° / 27°
Showers
Showers 38% 42° 27°

Hourly Forecast

58°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
58°

61°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
61°

63°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
63°

65°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
65°

67°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
15%
67°

68°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
15%
68°

68°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
15%
68°

65°

5 PM
Clear
1%
65°

63°

6 PM
Clear
9%
63°

60°

7 PM
Few Showers
31%
60°

59°

8 PM
Showers
49%
59°

58°

9 PM
Showers
41%
58°

55°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
14%
55°

51°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
51°

49°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
49°

47°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
47°

45°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
45°

43°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
43°

40°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
40°

38°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
38°

36°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
36°

35°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
35°

34°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
34°

35°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
35°

We all knew the spring-like weather wouldn’t stick around forever in December and the end is near. The good news for the warm-weather lovers is that Sunday will be in the mid-’60s across much of the area. A stationary front that has been hanging out in northern Arkansas for the past day or two will finally force scattered showers northward. The air in place is very, very dry so the rain will be light and scattered in nature.

A cold front from the north will work its way south later in the day. By late Sunday into the overnight hours, we will see a chance for strong storms to move through the area. The best chance for the stronger storms will be south of I-44 around the midnight time frame. By Monday, temperatures will be much, much cooler! We can expect highs in the low-40’s.

Tuesday night does show a chance for a few flurries. This will not be a widespread snow event, but don’t be too surprised if you see a few flakes flying.

All eyes are watching next weekend. It looks like it’s shaping up to be the first winter weather event of the season. It’s way too soon to talk details, but temperatures are looking like it will be plenty cold enough to support the white stuff.

Partly Cloudy

Springfield Mo

57°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 54°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
34°F A few clouds. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph NNW
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Branson

60°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 59°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and a possible thunderstorm during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 38F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
38°F Showers and a possible thunderstorm during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 38F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
13 mph NW
Precip
83%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Harrison

61°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 60°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 38F. WSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
38°F Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 38F. WSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
13 mph NW
Precip
88%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Rolla

55°F Cloudy Feels like 51°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
33°F Partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph NW
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fog

West Plains

50°F Fog Feels like 47°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 38F. WSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
38°F Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 38F. WSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
15 mph WNW
Precip
88%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

