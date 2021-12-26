Sunday, December 26 Morning Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

44° / 40°
Clear
Clear 0% 44° 40°

Sunday

68° / 53°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 8% 68° 53°

Monday

61° / 48°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 2% 61° 48°

Tuesday

67° / 36°
Rain
Rain 80% 67° 36°

Wednesday

47° / 29°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 47° 29°

Thursday

52° / 34°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 52° 34°

Friday

54° / 34°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 21% 54° 34°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

42°

2 AM
Clear
2%
42°

42°

3 AM
Clear
2%
42°

43°

4 AM
Clear
2%
43°

45°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
45°

45°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
45°

46°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
46°

47°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
47°

51°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
51°

55°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
55°

58°

11 AM
Cloudy
2%
58°

61°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
61°

63°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
63°

65°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
65°

65°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
65°

66°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
66°

66°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
66°

65°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
65°

65°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
65°

64°

8 PM
Cloudy
6%
64°

64°

9 PM
Cloudy
6%
64°

64°

10 PM
Cloudy
5%
64°

64°

11 PM
Cloudy
5%
64°

63°

12 AM
Cloudy
4%
63°

64°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
64°

Today there will be breaks in the clouds, and there is a slight chance for a spotty shower, but most areas will remain dry. Wind gusts will be picking up this afternoon while a warm front sweeps through. Now is the time to bring in the trash can! A warm front will sweep through today allowing temperatures to be very warm. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s low 70s again with partly sunny skies. By Monday, a cold front will push through cooling temperatures down to the upper 50s and low 60s. Monday temperatures will be cooler thanks to a cold front that will push through. That cold front will bring rain with it starting Monday night and into Tuesday. Warmer temperatures return Tuesday before cooling down Wednesday, but the mild temperatures will return.

Clear

Springfield Mo

41°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
1 mph NE
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 40F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
40°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 40F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Branson

41°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
1 mph W
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
41°F Mostly clear. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

46°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
0 mph SW
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
44°F Mostly clear. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph ESE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fog

Rolla

39°F Fog Feels like 39°
Wind
2 mph E
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Cloudy. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

43°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
3 mph NE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Generally clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

