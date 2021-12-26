Today there will be breaks in the clouds, and there is a slight chance for a spotty shower, but most areas will remain dry. Wind gusts will be picking up this afternoon while a warm front sweeps through. Now is the time to bring in the trash can! A warm front will sweep through today allowing temperatures to be very warm. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s low 70s again with partly sunny skies. By Monday, a cold front will push through cooling temperatures down to the upper 50s and low 60s. Monday temperatures will be cooler thanks to a cold front that will push through. That cold front will bring rain with it starting Monday night and into Tuesday. Warmer temperatures return Tuesday before cooling down Wednesday, but the mild temperatures will return.
Sunday, December 26 Morning Forecast
Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day
- Humidity
Springfield Mo41°F Clear Feels like 41°
- Wind
- 1 mph NE
- Humidity
- 99%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
40°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 40F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph ENE
- Precip
- 6%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Branson41°F Clear Feels like 41°
- Wind
- 1 mph W
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
41°F Mostly clear. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 3 mph E
- Precip
- 3%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Harrison46°F Clear Feels like 46°
- Wind
- 0 mph SW
- Humidity
- 80%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
44°F Mostly clear. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 3 mph ESE
- Precip
- 2%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Rolla39°F Fog Feels like 39°
- Wind
- 2 mph E
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
38°F Cloudy. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph ESE
- Precip
- 3%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
West Plains43°F Clear Feels like 42°
- Wind
- 3 mph NE
- Humidity
- 92%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
43°F Generally clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph ENE
- Precip
- 3%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous