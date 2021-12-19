Sunday, December 18 Morning Forecast

Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

31° / 20°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 31° 20°

Sunday

42° / 26°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 42° 26°

Monday

50° / 28°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 50° 28°

Tuesday

52° / 28°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 52° 28°

Wednesday

52° / 37°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 52° 37°

Thursday

59° / 42°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 59° 42°

Friday

62° / 43°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 62° 43°

30°

1 AM
Cloudy
2%
30°

29°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
29°

28°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
28°

26°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
26°

26°

5 AM
Clear
2%
26°

25°

6 AM
Clear
2%
25°

24°

7 AM
Clear
2%
24°

25°

8 AM
Sunny
5%
25°

27°

9 AM
Sunny
3%
27°

30°

10 AM
Sunny
2%
30°

33°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
33°

36°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
36°

38°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
38°

39°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
39°

41°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
41°

41°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
41°

38°

5 PM
Clear
1%
38°

34°

6 PM
Clear
2%
34°

32°

7 PM
Clear
3%
32°

32°

8 PM
Clear
3%
32°

31°

9 PM
Clear
3%
31°

30°

10 PM
Clear
3%
30°

29°

11 PM
Clear
4%
29°

29°

12 AM
Clear
4%
29°

If you are heading out the door early this morning, you will need a heavy jacket as temperatures will fall to the upper teens’ the lower 20s. High pressure will set in with a ridge building. This will allow for sunny skies today and the next few days. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-40s tomorrow. Monday temperatures will slowly climb into the 50s, with sunny skies. Most of the December temperatures have been well above average, normally sitting around 46 degrees. Only four days have been below. Warm temperatures will be back in the forecast later next week. Temperatures will slowly climb. By the end of the week, temperatures will be 10-15 degrees above average. At least for the next 7 days, dry conditions will be in place. Christmas looks like to warm and dry. Christmas temperatures will be in the 60’s with overnight temperatures in the 40’s.

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

31°F Cloudy Feels like 22°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low 20F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
20°F Mostly clear skies. Low 20F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Cloudy

Branson

34°F Cloudy Feels like 28°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
28°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Cloudy

Harrison

33°F Cloudy Feels like 27°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 27F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
27°F A few clouds. Low 27F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Fair

Rolla

26°F Fair Feels like 19°
Wind
7 mph NNW
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
22°F Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

West Plains

30°F Clear Feels like 23°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
26°F Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon

