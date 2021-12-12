Temperatures will steadily increase into the 50s and continue to climb through midweek. There were several dozen damage reports from Friday night’s storms across the Ozarks, including winds from thunderstorms, wind gusts from thunderstorms, a tornado, and hail up to ping pong ball size! Temperatures will slowly climb starting today. Temperatures will be flirting with records again Tuesday and Wednesday. The risk for storms returns by Wednesday. The pattern looks to change to a cooler possible wet pattern by the end of next week. High pressure is setting into the Ozarks tonight and through the next few days. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s, and by Monday, temperatures will be 10 degrees warmer than today.
Sunday, December 12 Morning Forecast
Springfield Mo28°F Clear Feels like 22°
- 5 mph S
- 80%
Tonight
29°F Starry and cold. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
- 10 mph NW
- 0%
Branson26°F Clear Feels like 26°
- 1 mph S
- 100%
Tonight
26°F Clear skies. Low 26F with temps rising to near freezing. Winds light and variable.
- 3 mph SSW
- 1%
Harrison27°F Clear Feels like 27°
- 1 mph SSW
- 81%
Tonight
27°F Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
- 3 mph SSW
- 1%
Rolla32°F Clear Feels like 25°
- 8 mph SSW
- 67%
Tonight
31°F A clear sky. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
- 8 mph SSW
- 1%
West Plains26°F Clear Feels like 26°
- 3 mph WNW
- 90%
Tonight
25°F A clear sky. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable.
- 3 mph WSW
- 2%
