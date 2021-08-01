Sunday, August 1 Morning Forecast

Happy first day of August! Cooler temperatures and less humidity will welcome August!

Saturday was started very warm with storms in the evening hours. This helped cool down the temperatures for today!

More storms will ramp up as the front dives further to the south early Sunday morning. The storms will move into a line segment. Flashing Flood will be possible with these storms because of how much moisture they will drop. The best area for flash flooding will be the far eastern Ozarks.

Sunday will start mostly cloudy before the clouds push out of the area resulting in a mostly sunny evening. A cooler and drier airmass will welcome the Ozarks Sunday with winds coming from the north.

Starting Sunday, temperatures will be low to mid-80s for most of the workweek before temperatures increase to near average.