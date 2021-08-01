Sunday, August 1 Morning Forecast

Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

85° / 64°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 40% 85° 64°

Monday

82° / 60°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 82° 60°

Tuesday

82° / 60°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 82° 60°

Wednesday

83° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 83° 62°

Thursday

86° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 86° 63°

Friday

90° / 69°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 18% 90° 69°

Saturday

91° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 91° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

84°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
84°

84°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

83°

6 PM
Sunny
1%
83°

80°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
80°

77°

8 PM
Sunny
1%
77°

74°

9 PM
Clear
1%
74°

72°

10 PM
Clear
2%
72°

71°

11 PM
Clear
4%
71°

70°

12 AM
Clear
5%
70°

69°

1 AM
Clear
5%
69°

68°

2 AM
Clear
6%
68°

67°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
67°

67°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
14%
67°

66°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
66°

65°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
65°

65°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
65°

68°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
68°

71°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
71°

74°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
23%
74°

76°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
19%
76°

77°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
77°

78°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
21%
78°

79°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
79°

80°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
80°

Happy first day of August! Cooler temperatures and less humidity will welcome August!

Saturday was started very warm with storms in the evening hours. This helped cool down the temperatures for today!
More storms will ramp up as the front dives further to the south early Sunday morning. The storms will move into a line segment. Flashing Flood will be possible with these storms because of how much moisture they will drop. The best area for flash flooding will be the far eastern Ozarks.

Sunday will start mostly cloudy before the clouds push out of the area resulting in a mostly sunny evening. A cooler and drier airmass will welcome the Ozarks Sunday with winds coming from the north.

Starting Sunday, temperatures will be low to mid-80s for most of the workweek before temperatures increase to near average.

Fair

Springfield Mo

83°F Fair Feels like 85°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low 64F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
64°F Mostly clear skies. Low 64F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
14%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Branson

79°F Sunny Feels like 82°
Wind
4 mph N
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
66°F Mostly clear. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NNE
Precip
13%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Harrison

80°F Sunny Feels like 82°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low around 65F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Some clouds. Low around 65F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NNE
Precip
14%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Rolla

83°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 86°
Wind
6 mph NNW
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
12%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

West Plains

83°F Fair Feels like 85°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
66°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NNE
Precip
12%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

