Saturday, September 25 Overnight Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

59° / 55°
Clear
Clear 0% 59° 55°

Sunday

88° / 62°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 88° 62°

Monday

89° / 63°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 89° 63°

Tuesday

90° / 65°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 90° 65°

Wednesday

83° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 83° 64°

Thursday

82° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 82° 61°

Friday

83° / 60°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 83° 60°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

55°

11 PM
Clear
0%
55°

55°

12 AM
Clear
1%
55°

56°

1 AM
Clear
1%
56°

58°

2 AM
Clear
1%
58°

57°

3 AM
Clear
1%
57°

57°

4 AM
Clear
1%
57°

57°

5 AM
Clear
1%
57°

57°

6 AM
Clear
1%
57°

57°

7 AM
Clear
1%
57°

60°

8 AM
Sunny
1%
60°

65°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
65°

71°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
71°

76°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
76°

80°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

84°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

86°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

87°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

87°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

86°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

84°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

81°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

77°

8 PM
Clear
0%
77°

74°

9 PM
Clear
0%
74°

73°

10 PM
Clear
0%
73°

A warm and dry pattern will wrap up the month of September, with comfortable mornings and warm afternoons. Temperatures will be close to 10 degrees above average.

A cold front will slip through, carrying the clouds out of the viewing area for the start of today. As the cold front moves out of the region, high pressure will set in, resulting in sunny and clear skies. Temperatures will be mild and fall-like. Things will change as the weekend comes to a close; with the high-pressure system, warmer temperatures will be felt by Sunday, with the winds changing to a southerly flow. Temperatures will increase into the upper 80s, with a few 90s not out of the question. The humidity levels will remain on the lower side this weekend before the next front comes into play, increasing the levels.

The warm and mostly dry pattern will continue into next week, with multiple cold fronts on the horizon, but in the middle of next week, the cold front looks to bring some relief from the summer-like feels.

The newest drought monitor came out, and Greene County is still in the Dry Category despite the rain we received on Monday night into Tuesday.

Summer temperatures will stay with us for a few days before cooling down again in the middle of next week.

Clear

Springfield Mo

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear. Low 55F. Winds light and variable.
55°F Clear. Low 55F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Branson

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
2 mph SSW
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
53°F Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
0 mph W
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
1 mph NNW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
50°F Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

