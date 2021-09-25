Saturday, September 25 Morning Forecast

A warm and dry pattern will wrap up the month of September, with comfortable mornings and warm afternoons. Temperatures will be close to 10 degrees above average.

A cold front will slip through, carrying the clouds out of the viewing area for the start of today. As the cold front moves out of the region, high pressure will set in, resulting in sunny and clear skies. Temperatures will be mild and fall-like. Things will change as the weekend comes to a close; with the high-pressure system, warmer temperatures will be felt by Sunday, with the winds changing to a southerly flow. Temperatures will increase into the upper 80s, with a few 90s not out of the question. The humidity levels will remain on the lower side this weekend before the next front comes into play, increasing the levels.

The warm and mostly dry pattern will continue into next week, with multiple cold fronts on the horizon, but in the middle of next week, the cold front looks to bring some relief from the summer-like feels.

The newest drought monitor came out, and Greene County is still in the Dry Category despite the rain we received on Monday night into Tuesday.

One day of fall-like temperatures for the weekend, with the other more like a summer-like day. Summer temperatures will stay with us for a few days before cooling down again in the middle of next week.