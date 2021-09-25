Saturday, September 25 Morning Forecast

Friday

83° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 83° 54°

Saturday

78° / 56°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 78° 56°

Sunday

88° / 61°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 88° 61°

Monday

89° / 63°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 89° 63°

Tuesday

90° / 65°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 90° 65°

Wednesday

83° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 83° 65°

Thursday

83° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 83° 61°

64°

1 AM
Clear
1%
64°

62°

2 AM
Clear
2%
62°

60°

3 AM
Clear
2%
60°

58°

4 AM
Clear
2%
58°

56°

5 AM
Clear
9%
56°

55°

6 AM
Clear
3%
55°

54°

7 AM
Clear
4%
54°

55°

8 AM
Sunny
6%
55°

60°

9 AM
Sunny
3%
60°

65°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
65°

69°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
69°

72°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

73°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

75°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

76°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

76°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

75°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

74°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

69°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

64°

8 PM
Clear
0%
64°

61°

9 PM
Clear
0%
61°

59°

10 PM
Clear
0%
59°

58°

11 PM
Clear
0%
58°

57°

12 AM
Clear
1%
57°

A warm and dry pattern will wrap up the month of September, with comfortable mornings and warm afternoons. Temperatures will be close to 10 degrees above average.

A cold front will slip through, carrying the clouds out of the viewing area for the start of today. As the cold front moves out of the region, high pressure will set in, resulting in sunny and clear skies. Temperatures will be mild and fall-like. Things will change as the weekend comes to a close; with the high-pressure system, warmer temperatures will be felt by Sunday, with the winds changing to a southerly flow. Temperatures will increase into the upper 80s, with a few 90s not out of the question. The humidity levels will remain on the lower side this weekend before the next front comes into play, increasing the levels.

The warm and mostly dry pattern will continue into next week, with multiple cold fronts on the horizon, but in the middle of next week, the cold front looks to bring some relief from the summer-like feels.

The newest drought monitor came out, and Greene County is still in the Dry Category despite the rain we received on Monday night into Tuesday.

One day of fall-like temperatures for the weekend, with the other more like a summer-like day. Summer temperatures will stay with us for a few days before cooling down again in the middle of next week.

Clear

Springfield Mo

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
1 mph WNW
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 54F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F Some clouds. Low 54F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Branson

58°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 58°
Wind
1 mph WNW
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
54°F Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph NW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
2 mph S
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
53°F A few passing clouds. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WNW
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Showers in the Vicinity

Rolla

62°F Showers in the Vicinity Feels like 62°
Wind
4 mph W
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 51F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
51°F Rain likely. Low 51F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
89%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

West Plains

57°F Fair Feels like 57°
Wind
3 mph SW
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
55°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NW
Precip
12%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

