Saturday, September 18 Overnight Forecast

Sunday, there will be a few spotty showers, mainly in south-central Missouri, but most areas will be staying dry. This will continue into Monday with temperatures above normal. However, the good news is on the way with a cold front sweeping through, bringing fall-like temperatures Wednesday. Partly cloudy skies on tap for tomorrow with isolated showers mainly southeast. Temperatures will be steady in the mid-80s to low 90s.

Sunday will be similar to Saturday, but temperatures will be a few degrees cooler. A cold front will bring a dose of fall-like weather by mid-next week. A few of the storms Monday night into Tuesday could be stronger with gusty winds and hail. Right now, the front is only expected to bring a quarter to three-fourths of an inch of rainfall, but we need all the rain we can get. Behind the front, the humidity levels will drop to comfy.

Looking back at the last few, weeks the September highs look more like July highs. September has been 3.1 degrees warmer than the first 16 days of July was.

Temperatures behind the front will be here just in time for the first day of fall!