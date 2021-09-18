Saturday, September 17 Morning Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

88° / 65°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 88° 65°

Saturday

86° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 86° 65°

Sunday

85° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 85° 65°

Monday

89° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 89° 64°

Tuesday

78° / 52°
Showers
Showers 40% 78° 52°

Wednesday

74° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 74° 50°

Thursday

77° / 52°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 77° 52°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

2 AM
Clear
3%
71°

70°

3 AM
Clear
3%
70°

69°

4 AM
Clear
3%
69°

68°

5 AM
Clear
3%
68°

67°

6 AM
Clear
3%
67°

67°

7 AM
Sunny
3%
67°

69°

8 AM
Sunny
3%
69°

73°

9 AM
Sunny
5%
73°

77°

10 AM
Sunny
3%
77°

80°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
80°

82°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
82°

84°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
15%
84°

85°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
85°

86°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
86°

86°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
86°

85°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
85°

84°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
84°

81°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
4%
81°

78°

8 PM
Clear
2%
78°

76°

9 PM
Clear
3%
76°

74°

10 PM
Clear
4%
74°

73°

11 PM
Clear
6%
73°

72°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
72°

71°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
71°

Over the weekend, there will be a few spotty showers, mainly in south-central Missouri, but most areas will be staying dry. This will continue into Monday with temperatures above normal. However, the good news is on the way with a cold front sweeping through, bringing fall-like temperatures Wednesday. Partly cloudy skies on tap for today with isolated showers mainly southeast. Temperatures will be steady in the mid-80s to low 90s.

Sunday will be similar to Saturday, but temperatures will be a few degrees cooler. A cold front will bring a dose of fall-like weather by mid-next week. Behind the front, the humidity levels will drop to comfy. Looking back at the last few, weeks the September highs look more like July highs. September has been 3.1 degrees warmer than the first 16 days of July was.

Springfield has only received rain on three days in September. This is reflected by the newest drought monitor, which shows the area is dry. The next three days will be summerlike before the cold front slides through, bringing a dose of fall.

Clear

Springfield Mo

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
2 mph ESE
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 65F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Mainly clear. Low 65F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Branson

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
2 mph SE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
68°F Generally clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Harrison

68°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 68°
Wind
1 mph S
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
67°F A few clouds. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
1 mph SSE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.
65°F Some clouds. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph ENE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

West Plains

68°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 68°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
67°F A few clouds. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NNE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

