Saturday, September 11 Overnight Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

93° / 67°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 93° 67°

Sunday

93° / 65°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 93° 65°

Monday

92° / 68°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 92° 68°

Tuesday

86° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 86° 67°

Wednesday

80° / 64°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 30% 80° 64°

Thursday

84° / 64°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 84° 64°

Friday

86° / 64°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 86° 64°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

12 AM
Clear
0%
77°

77°

1 AM
Clear
0%
77°

75°

2 AM
Clear
0%
75°

73°

3 AM
Clear
1%
73°

72°

4 AM
Clear
1%
72°

71°

5 AM
Clear
1%
71°

69°

6 AM
Clear
1%
69°

68°

7 AM
Sunny
2%
68°

69°

8 AM
Sunny
1%
69°

74°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
74°

78°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
78°

82°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
82°

86°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

88°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

90°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

92°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
92°

92°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
92°

92°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
92°

90°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

85°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

81°

8 PM
Clear
0%
81°

78°

9 PM
Clear
0%
78°

76°

10 PM
Clear
0%
76°

75°

11 PM
Clear
0%
75°

Temperatures topped out in the 90s for most areas, with Rolla being the coolest spot at 84 degrees. Smoke and haze filled part of the sky Saturday, and this will continue into Sunday before slowly clearing out.

The hot, dry pattern started today and will continue through the weekend and into next weekend. As the high pressure sits on the Ozarks, the winds have shifted to the south and west to bring warm air into the region. The heat will be a”dry heat,” meaning the humidity levels will remain lower. The evenings and mornings will be very nice to get out and walk the pup or go on a bike ride. This weekend will be excellent weather for boating, floating, or being at the pool. The heat will linger through the beginning of next week.

The dry heat looks to stick around until the next front rolls in, bringing more moisture to the area. Temperatures tomorrow will be in the low to mid-90s. Sunday will be a carbon copy of Saturday except for lighter winds. Car washing will be primary for the weekend with the warm weather and the sunny skies as well as mowing the lawn; however, this will change Tuesday into Wednesday.

The next front moves in the middle of next week, bringing temperatures near-normal temperatures.

Clear

Springfield Mo

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
67°F Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Branson

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.
65°F Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
4 mph S
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
64°F Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Rolla

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
68°F Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

West Plains

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F A clear sky. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

