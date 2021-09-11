Saturday, September 11 Morning Forecast

The hot, dry pattern started today and will continue through the weekend and into next weekend. As the high pressure sits on the Ozarks, the winds have shifted to the south and west to bring warm air into the region. The heat will be a”dry heat,” meaning the humidity levels will remain lower. The evenings and mornings will be very nice to get out and walk the pup or go on a bike ride. This weekend will be excellent weather for boating, floating, or being at the pool. The heat will linger through the beginning of next week.

The dry heat looks to stick around until the next front rolls in, bringing more moisture to the area. Temperatures tomorrow will be in the low to mid-90s. Sunday will be a carbon copy of Saturday except for lighter winds. Car washing will be primary for the weekend with the warm weather and the sunny skies as well as mowing the lawn; however, this will change Tuesday into Wednesday.

The next front moves in the middle of next week, bringing temperatures near-normal temperatures.