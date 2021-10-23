Saturday, October 23 Overnight Weather

Saturday

70° / 63°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 70° 63°

Sunday

76° / 48°
Scattered Strong Storms/Wind
Scattered Strong Storms/Wind 60% 76° 48°

Monday

62° / 45°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 62° 45°

Tuesday

67° / 50°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 67° 50°

Wednesday

63° / 46°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 40% 63° 46°

Thursday

57° / 43°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 20% 57° 43°

Friday

55° / 42°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 13% 55° 42°

64°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
64°

64°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
64°

65°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
65°

66°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
66°

66°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
66°

66°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
66°

66°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
66°

66°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
66°

65°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
65°

65°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
65°

67°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
67°

70°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
70°

72°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
15%
72°

75°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
15%
75°

76°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
15%
76°

77°

2 PM
Cloudy/Wind
24%
77°

77°

3 PM
Scattered Strong Storms
38%
77°

76°

4 PM
Strong Storms
69%
76°

74°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
96%
74°

72°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
95%
72°

68°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
66%
68°

65°

8 PM
Scattered Strong Storms
47%
65°

62°

9 PM
Scattered Strong Storms
37%
62°

60°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
60°

After a wet start to Saturday, that rain and storms finally moved out of the region. Temperatures will be warm for the overnight hour, thanks to the warm front.

Strong to severe storms will be possible tomorrow afternoon for the Ozarks. We are under an enhanced risk, level 3 out of 5. Right now, it looks like the storms will start as discrete cells before forming into a squall line. The main impacts will be strong winds (up to 75mph), tornadoes (some could be EF2 or stronger), hail (up to golfball size), and minor flooding. Have multiple ways to receive warnings, and have a plan in case any storm becomes warned! The timeline is 4 pm-10 pm Sunday. The models show the storms move near the metro around 7:00. Timing and intensity could change as the cold front approaches closer, so make sure to check back tomorrow!

Calmer weather sets in Monday before another front pushes through Tuesday into Wednesday.

Clear

Springfield Mo

61°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
11 mph SSE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Chance of a few showers and storms. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20%.
63°F Chance of a few showers and storms. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20%.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Branson

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
4 mph E
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
57°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
61°F Mainly clear skies. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Rolla

57°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 55°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
56°F Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
18%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

57°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
55°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

