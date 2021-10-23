Saturday, October 23 Morning Forecast

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

70° / 52°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 70° 52°

Saturday

70° / 60°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 70° 60°

Sunday

76° / 52°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 76° 52°

Monday

67° / 50°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 67° 50°

Tuesday

76° / 48°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 76° 48°

Wednesday

66° / 48°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 40% 66° 48°

Thursday

64° / 47°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 20% 64° 47°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

57°

2 AM
Rain
59%
57°

57°

3 AM
Cloudy
24%
57°

57°

4 AM
Cloudy
19%
57°

56°

5 AM
Cloudy
23%
56°

56°

6 AM
Light Rain
79%
56°

55°

7 AM
Rain
99%
55°

56°

8 AM
Rain
98%
56°

57°

9 AM
Rain
95%
57°

58°

10 AM
Rain
98%
58°

58°

11 AM
Rain
97%
58°

58°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
92%
58°

61°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
75%
61°

62°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
66%
62°

64°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
64°

67°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
67°

67°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
67°

66°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
66°

65°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
18%
65°

65°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
19%
65°

65°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
19%
65°

65°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
21%
65°

65°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
65°

65°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
22%
65°

66°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
66°

It was a warmer day today with beautiful blue skies across the Ozarks. A stationary front will develop and stall over, resulting in a few showers and storms throughout the day Saturday.

There is a marginal risk, level 1 out of 5, for most of the region tonight and tomorrow. The main threat is hail. A wet weekend is ahead with scattered showers and storms Saturday and more widespread storms Sunday. A cold front will move in as the stationary front moves out. The Ozarks will be in the warm sector, so temperatures Sunday will be warmer. The timing on Sunday is afternoon through evening hours. The Storm Prediction Center has the Ozarks at an enhanced risk, level 3 out of 5, for strong to severe storms. All modes of severe storms are possible on Sunday, so make sure to have a way to receive storm watches and warnings.

Temperatures will be fluctuating from the 60s to 70s degrees, with another front coming through Tuesday night into Wednesday. Tuesday night into Wednesday, there will be another shot for some strong storms.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Rain Shower

Springfield Mo

54°F Rain Shower Feels like 52°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Increasing clouds. Chance of showers and storms late. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
52°F Increasing clouds. Chance of showers and storms late. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Light Rain with Thunder

Branson

55°F Light Rain with Thunder Feels like 54°
Wind
4 mph E
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain. Thunder possible. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.
53°F Rain. Thunder possible. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
88%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Harrison

54°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 52°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 54F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 54F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

48°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
46°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
45%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

West Plains

48°F Fair Feels like 47°
Wind
4 mph SSE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Thunder possible. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
46°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Thunder possible. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
3 mph SSE
Precip
51%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Trending Stories

Jamie Warriner
Downstream 300x100