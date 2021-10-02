Saturday, October 2 Morning Forecast

Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

74° / 61°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 74° 61°

Sunday

74° / 54°
AM Showers
AM Showers 40% 74° 54°

Monday

75° / 51°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 75° 51°

Tuesday

75° / 51°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 75° 51°

Wednesday

75° / 53°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 75° 53°

Thursday

74° / 56°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 74° 56°

Friday

81° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 18% 81° 61°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

66°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
66°

68°

10 AM
Cloudy
23%
68°

70°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
70°

73°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
73°

73°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
73°

74°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
74°

74°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
74°

74°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
68%
74°

73°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
65%
73°

72°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
62%
72°

70°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
70°

68°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
68°

66°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
66°

65°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
19%
65°

65°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
19%
65°

64°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
64°

63°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
63°

63°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
63°

62°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
62°

62°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
62°

62°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
62°

61°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
61°

60°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
60°

61°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
61°

Scattered showers and storms are in the forecast throughout the weekend, but today looks to be the wettest day between the two. A few stronger storms are possible with heavier rainfall and gusty winds. Between half an inch- an inch and a half of rainfall amounts are possible.

Temperatures will range from the low 70s to the upper 70s with showers and storms. There could be a few isolated showers this morning, but the storms fire up in the afternoon/ early evening hours moving east. September high temperatures were well above the average for the month, with only a few days below average.

The cold front pushes through tomorrow, with the last shot of rain and storms wrapping up on Sunday. Temperatures Sunday will range from the mid-70s to the upper 70s.

Those showers and storms will move east of the region to start next week, and the mild temperatures will welcome us into the work week with drier weather. Springfield was below the average amount of precipitation for September by 2.5 inches. This is reflected with the new drought monitor, where some areas are experiencing the moderate category.

Next week temperatures will be mild and drier throughout the week with warmer temperatures by the end of next week.

Rain

Springfield Mo

65°F Rain Feels like 65°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and storms likely. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
61°F Showers and storms likely. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Showers in the Vicinity

Branson

67°F Showers in the Vicinity Feels like 67°
Wind
2 mph ESE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
61°F Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
4 mph W
Precip
56%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Harrison

68°F Cloudy Feels like 68°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
60°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
4 mph W
Precip
59%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Rain

Rolla

68°F Rain Feels like 68°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
61°F Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
6 mph WSW
Precip
69%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

West Plains

70°F Cloudy Feels like 70°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
61°F Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
5 mph WSW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

