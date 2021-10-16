In the last 48 hours, most of the heavier rainfall totals were south of I-44. The drought monitor did improve in some locations and decreased in others. Don’t forget the jacket! It will be a chilly start on Saturday, with some areas dropping to the 30s! High pressure is going to be moving in, bringing sunny skies and cooler temperatures. Mornings will be chilly, but afternoons will be nice. It will be the perfect weekend to get out and enjoy the fall weather with fall festivities. Temperatures, topping out tomorrow in the 60s and slightly warmer by Sunday. Another front will slide through Wednesday, bringing the 60s back into the forecast.
Saturday, October 16 Morning Forecast
