Saturday, October 16 Morning Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

63° / 40°
Showers
Showers 60% 63° 40°

Saturday

63° / 40°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 63° 40°

Sunday

70° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 70° 46°

Monday

72° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 72° 50°

Tuesday

73° / 52°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 73° 52°

Wednesday

75° / 52°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 75° 52°

Thursday

65° / 44°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 65° 44°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

46°

1 AM
Clear
1%
46°

46°

2 AM
Clear
1%
46°

45°

3 AM
Clear
1%
45°

44°

4 AM
Clear
1%
44°

43°

5 AM
Clear
1%
43°

42°

6 AM
Clear
1%
42°

41°

7 AM
Clear
1%
41°

42°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
42°

47°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
47°

51°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
51°

56°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
56°

59°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

61°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

62°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

62°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

63°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

62°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

59°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

55°

7 PM
Clear
0%
55°

51°

8 PM
Clear
1%
51°

49°

9 PM
Clear
1%
49°

48°

10 PM
Clear
2%
48°

47°

11 PM
Clear
2%
47°

46°

12 AM
Clear
2%
46°

In the last 48 hours, most of the heavier rainfall totals were south of I-44. The drought monitor did improve in some locations and decreased in others. Don’t forget the jacket! It will be a chilly start on Saturday, with some areas dropping to the 30s! High pressure is going to be moving in, bringing sunny skies and cooler temperatures. Mornings will be chilly, but afternoons will be nice. It will be the perfect weekend to get out and enjoy the fall weather with fall festivities. Temperatures, topping out tomorrow in the 60s and slightly warmer by Sunday. Another front will slide through Wednesday, bringing the 60s back into the forecast.

Clear

Springfield Mo

44°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
5 mph WSW
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A shower possible early with clearing later at night. Low 40F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
40°F A shower possible early with clearing later at night. Low 40F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Branson

44°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
1 mph S
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
42°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

47°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
4 mph WSW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

45°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 42F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
42°F A clear sky. Low 42F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph W
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

45°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
4 mph W
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Jamie Warriner
