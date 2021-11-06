Saturday, November 6 Overnight Forecast

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

64° / 39°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 64° 39°

Sunday

68° / 45°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 68° 45°

Monday

71° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 71° 50°

Tuesday

67° / 49°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 67° 49°

Wednesday

65° / 49°
Showers
Showers 20% 65° 49°

Thursday

60° / 40°
Showers
Showers 40% 60° 40°

Friday

47° / 32°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 47° 32°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

45°

11 PM
Clear
2%
45°

44°

12 AM
Clear
2%
44°

44°

1 AM
Clear
2%
44°

43°

1 AM
Clear
2%
43°

42°

2 AM
Clear
2%
42°

41°

3 AM
Clear
2%
41°

41°

4 AM
Clear
4%
41°

41°

5 AM
Clear
6%
41°

40°

6 AM
Clear
6%
40°

41°

7 AM
Sunny
5%
41°

44°

8 AM
Sunny
3%
44°

49°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
49°

55°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
55°

59°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
59°

63°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

65°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

67°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

67°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

66°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

62°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

58°

6 PM
Clear
1%
58°

56°

7 PM
Clear
1%
56°

54°

8 PM
Clear
1%
54°

54°

9 PM
Clear
1%
54°

High pressure will build across the Ozarks, bringing warmer temperatures and plenty of sunshine to the viewing area. Sunday temperatures will temperatures increase to the upper 60s lower 70s with sunny skies.

Quiet weather will stick around through Monday before increasing clouds come into the Ozarks by Tuesday. Rain chances return Wednesday into Thursday. A disturbance will sweep through next week, bringing the next chance for showers and storms. Severe chances are iffy at the point, but we will continue to watch this as the time moves closer. A cold pattern will set into the Ozarks late next week, and this pattern looks to hang through mid-November. This weekend will be excellent for any outdoor activity including, hiking, biking, and outdoor chores. Don’t forget to fall back on Saturday night as the time changes, and we get to enjoy an extra hour of sleep! Temperatures will slowly decrease throughout next week, with colder temperatures by Friday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield Mo

44°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Starry skies. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Starry skies. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Branson

44°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
2 mph ESE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
37°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SSW
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

42°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
1 mph N
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.
35°F A clear sky. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SSW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Rolla

49°F Clear Feels like 47°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
37°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

West Plains

40°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
1 mph SE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
35°F Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SSW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Trending Stories

Jamie Warriner
Downstream 300x100