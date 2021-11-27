Saturday, November 26 Morning Forecast

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

52° / 36°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 52° 36°

Saturday

60° / 35°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 60° 35°

Sunday

51° / 33°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 51° 33°

Monday

63° / 40°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 63° 40°

Tuesday

61° / 41°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 61° 41°

Wednesday

62° / 44°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 62° 44°

Thursday

66° / 47°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 66° 47°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

43°

1 AM
Clear
0%
43°

42°

2 AM
Clear
0%
42°

41°

3 AM
Clear
0%
41°

39°

4 AM
Clear
0%
39°

39°

5 AM
Clear
1%
39°

39°

6 AM
Clear
1%
39°

39°

7 AM
Clear
0%
39°

40°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
40°

45°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
45°

50°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
50°

54°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
54°

57°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

59°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
59°

59°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
59°

59°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
59°

58°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
58°

55°

5 PM
Clear
1%
55°

51°

6 PM
Clear
1%
51°

47°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
47°

46°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
3%
46°

45°

9 PM
Clear
4%
45°

44°

10 PM
Clear
4%
44°

43°

11 PM
Clear
4%
43°

42°

12 AM
Clear
5%
42°

High pressure has set in for tonight but will slide east today. The sun will be back out today, but there will be more clouds compared to yesterday. Temperatures will be a bit warmer in the low 60s. A cold front will slide through this evening. It is a dry front with cooler air on the backside. Sunday temperatures will be near average in the low to mid-50s. This weekend the weather will be great for picking out a Christmas tree, putting up decorations, or taking a nice stroll in the sun! The seven-day forecast is very quiet for the next week, with temperatures ranging from the low 50s to the mid-60s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield Mo

41°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 36F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
36°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 36F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Branson

44°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
8 mph WSW
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
40°F Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

45°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
9 mph WSW
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

40°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 39F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F A clear sky. Low 39F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

33°F Clear Feels like 27°
Wind
7 mph SW
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
32°F Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Trending Stories

Jamie Warriner
Downstream 300x100