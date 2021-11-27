High pressure has set in for tonight but will slide east today. The sun will be back out today, but there will be more clouds compared to yesterday. Temperatures will be a bit warmer in the low 60s. A cold front will slide through this evening. It is a dry front with cooler air on the backside. Sunday temperatures will be near average in the low to mid-50s. This weekend the weather will be great for picking out a Christmas tree, putting up decorations, or taking a nice stroll in the sun! The seven-day forecast is very quiet for the next week, with temperatures ranging from the low 50s to the mid-60s.
Saturday, November 26 Morning Forecast
