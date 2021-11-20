Saturday, November 19 Morning Forecast

Make sure to keep an eye on the advancing winter weather by listening to the forecast. An ice storm could take down powerlines and knock out electricity, so make sure to check battery powers equipment before the storm arrives. You should stock up on food, medication, and any other supplies you may need if you get stuck at the house for an extended period. If you have pets make sure to have enough food, water, and a warm shelter. You should check your supply of heating fuel because the fuel carrier may not be able to reach you if roads are closed. Be careful when using fireplaces, stoves, or space heats and have proper ventilation to avoid the deadly build-up of carbon monoxide. Don't use charcoal inside because it gives off a large amount of carbon monoxide. Keep flammable material away from space heaters. Dress for the conditions when you are outdoors, such as several layers of lightweight, warm clothing. Outer garments should be tightly woven, waterproof, and hooded. Wear gloves or mittens to protect your hands. Shoveling snow is very hard work, and it can bring on a heart attack.