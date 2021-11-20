Saturday, November 19 Morning Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

53° / 38°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 53° 38°

Saturday

62° / 43°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 62° 43°

Sunday

56° / 30°
AM Showers
AM Showers 20% 56° 30°

Monday

45° / 29°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 45° 29°

Tuesday

59° / 38°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 59° 38°

Wednesday

63° / 45°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 63° 45°

Thursday

55° / 30°
Showers
Showers 30% 55° 30°

Hourly Forecast

44°

1 AM
Cloudy
0%
44°

44°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
44°

44°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
44°

41°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
41°

40°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
40°

39°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
39°

39°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
39°

41°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
41°

45°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
45°

49°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
49°

53°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
53°

55°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
55°

56°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
56°

58°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
58°

58°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
58°

57°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
57°

55°

5 PM
Cloudy
0%
55°

53°

6 PM
Cloudy
1%
53°

51°

7 PM
Cloudy
1%
51°

50°

8 PM
Cloudy
1%
50°

50°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
50°

50°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
50°

49°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
49°

49°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
49°

Temperatures will increase into the low 60s with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures across the month have been on a roller coaster. We are going up the hill this weekend. Another front pushes through Sunday bringing a chance for showers and decreasing clouds in the afternoon. Colder temperatures return Sunday night. Chilly high temperatures will return Monday before mild temperatures fill back in by midweek; however, this won’t last long, the next front pushing through Wednesday. This system will be slow-moving bringing showers in Wednesday into Thanksgiving. For travel on Turkey day, a few showers will be possible with temperatures starting out in the 40s and topping out in the 50s.

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

44°F Cloudy Feels like 39°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
38°F Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Cloudy

Branson

44°F Cloudy Feels like 44°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

Harrison

40°F Clear Feels like 36°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Cloudy

Rolla

43°F Cloudy Feels like 37°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
39°F Cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Mostly Cloudy

West Plains

37°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 33°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
34°F Cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon

