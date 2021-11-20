Temperatures will increase into the low 60s with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures across the month have been on a roller coaster. We are going up the hill this weekend. Another front pushes through Sunday bringing a chance for showers and decreasing clouds in the afternoon. Colder temperatures return Sunday night. Chilly high temperatures will return Monday before mild temperatures fill back in by midweek; however, this won’t last long, the next front pushing through Wednesday. This system will be slow-moving bringing showers in Wednesday into Thanksgiving. For travel on Turkey day, a few showers will be possible with temperatures starting out in the 40s and topping out in the 50s.
Saturday, November 19 Morning Forecast
Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day
7 Day Forecast
- Humidity
Hourly Forecast
Springfield Mo44°F Cloudy Feels like 39°
- Wind
- 10 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 44%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
38°F Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph SSE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full Moon
Branson44°F Cloudy Feels like 44°
- Wind
- 3 mph E
- Humidity
- 47%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
39°F Cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph SE
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full Moon
Harrison40°F Clear Feels like 36°
- Wind
- 5 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 49%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
39°F Partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 6 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full Moon
Rolla43°F Cloudy Feels like 37°
- Wind
- 11 mph S
- Humidity
- 50%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
39°F Cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph S
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full Moon
West Plains37°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 33°
- Wind
- 5 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 72%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
34°F Cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 6 mph SSE
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full Moon