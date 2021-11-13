A few places are seeing some spotty showers this evening which will continue. It was a bit warmer and calmer today, with temperatures reaching into the mid to upper 40s. More clouds will be rolling in over, with some areas seeing a few sprinkles tonight and early tomorrow morning, thanks to a weak front slide by the Ozarks. Most regions will stay dry through tomorrow and the beginning of next week. Temperatures tomorrow will be in the upper 50s tomorrow. We will start to feel the warmth Monday and Tuesday before another front moves in during the middle of this week. Temperatures have been a roller-coast for November, with 6 days below average and 7 above. This trend will continue for next week as well. It will slowly warm up into the beginning of next week before the next front cools us off once more.
Saturday, November 13 Overnight Forecast
Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day
Springfield Mo42°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 37°
- 8 mph S
- 58%
Tonight
39°F A few clouds. Low 39F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
- 8 mph W
- 0%
- Waxing Gibbous
Branson39°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 39°
- 2 mph SSE
- 72%
Tonight
38°F Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
- 6 mph WSW
- 2%
- Waxing Gibbous
Harrison37°F Fair Feels like 33°
- 6 mph SE
- 67%
Tonight
37°F Mainly clear. Low 37F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
- 9 mph WSW
- 1%
- Waxing Gibbous
Rolla42°F Cloudy Feels like 36°
- 8 mph SSW
- 60%
Tonight
40°F Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low near 40F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
- 10 mph WSW
- 40%
- Waxing Gibbous
West Plains37°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 35°
- 4 mph SSW
- 72%
Tonight
36°F A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
- 7 mph WSW
- 1%
- Waxing Gibbous