Saturday, November 13 Overnight Forecast

A few places are seeing some spotty showers this evening which will continue. It was a bit warmer and calmer today, with temperatures reaching into the mid to upper 40s. More clouds will be rolling in over, with some areas seeing a few sprinkles tonight and early tomorrow morning, thanks to a weak front slide by the Ozarks. Most regions will stay dry through tomorrow and the beginning of next week. Temperatures tomorrow will be in the upper 50s tomorrow. We will start to feel the warmth Monday and Tuesday before another front moves in during the middle of this week. Temperatures have been a roller-coast for November, with 6 days below average and 7 above. This trend will continue for next week as well. It will slowly warm up into the beginning of next week before the next front cools us off once more.