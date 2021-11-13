Saturday, November 13 Overnight Forecast

Saturday

44° / 39°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 44° 39°

Sunday

52° / 35°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 52° 35°

Monday

62° / 49°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 62° 49°

Tuesday

71° / 53°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 71° 53°

Wednesday

61° / 35°
Showers
Showers 30% 61° 35°

Thursday

49° / 31°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 49° 31°

Friday

50° / 35°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 50° 35°

45°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
45°

44°

1 AM
Clear
1%
44°

42°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
42°

39°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
39°

40°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
40°

39°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
39°

40°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
40°

39°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
39°

41°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
41°

44°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
44°

47°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
47°

48°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
48°

50°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
50°

51°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
51°

51°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
51°

51°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
51°

51°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
51°

48°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
48°

45°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
45°

42°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
42°

40°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
40°

39°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
5%
39°

38°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
6%
38°

38°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
6%
38°

A few places are seeing some spotty showers this evening which will continue. It was a bit warmer and calmer today, with temperatures reaching into the mid to upper 40s. More clouds will be rolling in over, with some areas seeing a few sprinkles tonight and early tomorrow morning, thanks to a weak front slide by the Ozarks. Most regions will stay dry through tomorrow and the beginning of next week. Temperatures tomorrow will be in the upper 50s tomorrow. We will start to feel the warmth Monday and Tuesday before another front moves in during the middle of this week. Temperatures have been a roller-coast for November, with 6 days below average and 7 above. This trend will continue for next week as well. It will slowly warm up into the beginning of next week before the next front cools us off once more.

Partly Cloudy

Springfield Mo

42°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 37°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 39F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F A few clouds. Low 39F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Branson

39°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 39°
Wind
2 mph SSE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph WSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Harrison

37°F Fair Feels like 33°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 37F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Mainly clear. Low 37F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph WSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Rolla

42°F Cloudy Feels like 36°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low near 40F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
40°F Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low near 40F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
10 mph WSW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

West Plains

37°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 35°
Wind
4 mph SSW
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
36°F A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

