Sunday, May 23 Morning Forecast

You may have been confused as to what that big, bright ball in the sky was on Saturday. It was the SUN! It had been so long since I had seen it, I was almost surprised. The weather pattern we have been in the past week is still holding pretty steady for another day or two. An area of high pressure is still strong to our southeast and an area of low pressure well to our west will still dominate your Sunday.

A few showers or a rogue thunderstorm will be possible Sunday. The best chance of seeing rain will be for areas to the north and west of Springfield. It will be another warm and muggy day, one of our first tastes of summer (much like it was for some today). Monday should stay mostly dry and calm. We will begin to see increasing clouds before the next weather system approaches.

Next week we will return to a very zonal flow, where a few disturbances will be tracking through from the west to east. It will be an active time period with a chance of rain every day, but I don’t think it’s going to be so drizzly and dreary every day. There should be periods of dry thrown in. Right now, our best chance of rain will be late in the week into your Memorial Day weekend.

Sunny

Springfield Mo

78°F Sunny Feels like 78°
Wind
4 mph NNW
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
57°F Mostly clear. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Branson

79°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 81°
Wind
2 mph N
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
57°F Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SSW
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Harrison

76°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 76°
Wind
2 mph NNW
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
56°F A clear sky. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SSW
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Rolla

77°F Fair Feels like 77°
Wind
5 mph WNW
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
56°F Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSW
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

West Plains

78°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 78°
Wind
4 mph NNW
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
56°F Mostly clear. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NW
Precip
12%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

77° / 57°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 77° 57°

Friday

81° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 81° 61°

Saturday

83° / 65°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 83° 65°

Sunday

80° / 67°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 50% 80° 67°

Monday

78° / 67°
Showers
Showers 40% 78° 67°

Tuesday

78° / 68°
Showers
Showers 40% 78° 68°

Wednesday

80° / 69°
Showers
Showers 40% 80° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

4 PM
Sunny
2%
79°

78°

5 PM
Sunny
2%
78°

77°

6 PM
Sunny
1%
77°

75°

7 PM
Sunny
1%
75°

73°

8 PM
Sunny
2%
73°

68°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
68°

66°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
4%
66°

65°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
65°

63°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
9%
63°

61°

1 AM
Clear
7%
61°

60°

2 AM
Clear
10%
60°

59°

3 AM
Clear
9%
59°

58°

4 AM
Clear
8%
58°

58°

5 AM
Clear
8%
58°

58°

6 AM
Sunny
8%
58°

60°

7 AM
Sunny
7%
60°

65°

8 AM
Sunny
5%
65°

70°

9 AM
Sunny
3%
70°

74°

10 AM
Sunny
2%
74°

76°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
76°

77°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

78°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
7%
78°

78°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
78°

79°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
79°
