Sunday, May 23 Morning Forecast

You may have been confused as to what that big, bright ball in the sky was on Saturday. It was the SUN! It had been so long since I had seen it, I was almost surprised. The weather pattern we have been in the past week is still holding pretty steady for another day or two. An area of high pressure is still strong to our southeast and an area of low pressure well to our west will still dominate your Sunday.

A few showers or a rogue thunderstorm will be possible Sunday. The best chance of seeing rain will be for areas to the north and west of Springfield. It will be another warm and muggy day, one of our first tastes of summer (much like it was for some today). Monday should stay mostly dry and calm. We will begin to see increasing clouds before the next weather system approaches.

Next week we will return to a very zonal flow, where a few disturbances will be tracking through from the west to east. It will be an active time period with a chance of rain every day, but I don’t think it’s going to be so drizzly and dreary every day. There should be periods of dry thrown in. Right now, our best chance of rain will be late in the week into your Memorial Day weekend.