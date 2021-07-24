Saturday, July 24 Overnight Forecast

Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

91° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 91° 73°

Sunday

91° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 91° 72°

Monday

90° / 71°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 40% 90° 71°

Tuesday

93° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 93° 73°

Wednesday

95° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 95° 73°

Thursday

97° / 74°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 12% 97° 74°

Friday

94° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 15% 94° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
15%
81°

80°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
15%
80°

78°

2 AM
Clear
2%
78°

76°

3 AM
Clear
5%
76°

76°

4 AM
Clear
5%
76°

76°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
76°

75°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
75°

76°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
19%
76°

79°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
79°

82°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
82°

84°

10 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
84°

83°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
83°

85°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
85°

86°

1 PM
Cloudy
18%
86°

87°

2 PM
Cloudy
18%
87°

88°

3 PM
Cloudy
15%
88°

88°

4 PM
Cloudy
24%
88°

85°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
85°

84°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
84°

83°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
83°

82°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
82°

79°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
79°

78°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
78°

77°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
23%
77°

Temperatures were steady in the low 90s this afternoon, and they will cool down overnight. A few scattered showers and storms are in the forecast tomorrow before moving southward. A cold front will creep closer to the Ozarks mid-day Sunday bringing, widely scattered storms possible Sunday. Sunday will have a better chance of showers and storms compared to Saturday.

Temperatures Sunday will remain in the low to 90s across the Ozarks, with a chance for widely scattered showers and storms. Some storms could produce heavy rain and strong winds with them. If you are heading to the charity golfing tournament tomorrow, you will want to make sure you drink plenty of water and wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothes. Make sure to keep an eye on the sky as storms could roll in.

Sunday and Monday will be warm, with heat index values will range from 95 to 105. Sunday’s lake forecast will be similar to Saturday, with a better chance for scattered showers and storms. Winds will be relatively calm, so you won’t have to worry too much about white caps.
The ridge continues to build over the United States next weekend with a chance for showers and storms Monday before being engulfed by the summer ridge.

The last week in July will not reflect the month of July as temperatures will be well above average. The best shot for some rain and relief will be Monday before the temperatures soar into the mid to upper 90s by the middle of next week. Once that ridge builds over the Ozarks, the rain chances will be very slim.

Clear

Springfield Mo

78°F Clear Feels like 78°
Wind
2 mph S
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally fair. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
73°F Generally fair. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

Branson

77°F Clear Feels like 77°
Wind
0 mph NNE
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F. Winds light and variable.
75°F Generally clear skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph SW
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

Harrison

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
0 mph WSW
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
73°F Mostly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SW
Precip
17%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

Rolla

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
3 mph SSW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
73°F Mostly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SW
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

West Plains

77°F Clear Feels like 77°
Wind
2 mph SW
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
73°F Mostly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WSW
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon

Jamie Warriner
