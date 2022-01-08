Scattered showers are expected to continue overnight before exiting the region tomorrow morning. Rain showers will exit the region early tomorrow morning, and the clouds will decrease throughout the day, allowing the sun to come back out. Temperatures will continue to tumble tonight into the low 30s. By Sunday, morning the cold front will be rolling through, which will result in wind chill values in the upper teens and low 20s. Temperatures will be dropping throughout the day Sunday as the cold front pushes south. Temperatures will warm next week back into the 50s! Rain chances will begin to increase Thursday night into Friday. That cold front will push through tomorrow, which will cause the temperatures to decrease throughout the day. Rain showers will exit the region early tomorrow morning, and the clouds will decrease throughout the day, allowing the sun to come back out. The cold front will bring gusty winds with it. Gust could be up to 30 mph tomorrow. Now is the time to go ahead and bring the trashcan in. If you wait, it could be tipped over. Tomorrow we will feel the effects of the cold front with temperatures back in the 30s. Monday will be the first taste of the warming trend that is coming next week. The next three days will be good to wash off all the salt from the snow a few days ago.
Saturday, January 8 Overnight Forecast
Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day
- Humidity
Hourly Forecast
Springfield Mo47°F Cloudy Feels like 45°
- Wind
- 3 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
31°F Overcast with showers around. Low 31F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
- Wind
- 13 mph S
- Precip
- 60%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Branson49°F Rain Shower Feels like 49°
- Wind
- 0 mph NE
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
37°F Showers tapering off early with foggy conditions overnight. Low 37F. Winds E at less than 5 mph, becoming NNW and increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
- Wind
- 11 mph N
- Precip
- 49%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Harrison55°F Cloudy Feels like 55°
- Wind
- 4 mph S
- Humidity
- 87%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
39°F Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 39F. S winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 11 mph WNW
- Precip
- 38%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Rolla45°F Showers in the Vicinity Feels like 43°
- Wind
- 4 mph SW
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
30°F Occasional light rain tapering to a few showers late. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
- Wind
- 14 mph WNW
- Precip
- 69%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
West Plains42°F Cloudy Feels like 42°
- Wind
- 2 mph NW
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
38°F Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 38F. Winds SSW at less than 5 mph, becoming NW and increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 12 mph WNW
- Precip
- 37%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent