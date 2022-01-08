Saturday, January 8 Overnight Forecast

Scattered showers are expected to continue overnight before exiting the region tomorrow morning. Rain showers will exit the region early tomorrow morning, and the clouds will decrease throughout the day, allowing the sun to come back out. Temperatures will continue to tumble tonight into the low 30s. By Sunday, morning the cold front will be rolling through, which will result in wind chill values in the upper teens and low 20s. Temperatures will be dropping throughout the day Sunday as the cold front pushes south. Temperatures will warm next week back into the 50s! Rain chances will begin to increase Thursday night into Friday. That cold front will push through tomorrow, which will cause the temperatures to decrease throughout the day. Rain showers will exit the region early tomorrow morning, and the clouds will decrease throughout the day, allowing the sun to come back out. The cold front will bring gusty winds with it. Gust could be up to 30 mph tomorrow. Now is the time to go ahead and bring the trashcan in. If you wait, it could be tipped over. Tomorrow we will feel the effects of the cold front with temperatures back in the 30s. Monday will be the first taste of the warming trend that is coming next week. The next three days will be good to wash off all the salt from the snow a few days ago.