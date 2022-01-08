Saturday, January 8 Overnight Forecast

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

48° / 31°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 48° 31°

Sunday

37° / 19°
AM Showers
AM Showers 20% 37° 19°

Monday

43° / 24°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 43° 24°

Tuesday

51° / 37°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 51° 37°

Wednesday

56° / 36°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 56° 36°

Thursday

53° / 44°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 53° 44°

Friday

51° / 32°
Showers
Showers 41% 51° 32°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

47°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
47°

47°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
47°

47°

2 AM
Few Showers
30%
47°

44°

3 AM
Foggy
15%
44°

41°

4 AM
Cloudy
13%
41°

39°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
39°

36°

6 AM
Cloudy
9%
36°

34°

7 AM
Cloudy
15%
34°

32°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
32°

30°

9 AM
Cloudy
4%
30°

30°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
30°

31°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
31°

32°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
32°

33°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
33°

34°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
34°

34°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
34°

34°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
34°

33°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
33°

30°

6 PM
Clear
1%
30°

28°

7 PM
Clear
1%
28°

26°

8 PM
Clear
2%
26°

25°

9 PM
Clear
2%
25°

23°

10 PM
Clear
3%
23°

23°

11 PM
Clear
3%
23°

Scattered showers are expected to continue overnight before exiting the region tomorrow morning. Rain showers will exit the region early tomorrow morning, and the clouds will decrease throughout the day, allowing the sun to come back out. Temperatures will continue to tumble tonight into the low 30s. By Sunday, morning the cold front will be rolling through, which will result in wind chill values in the upper teens and low 20s. Temperatures will be dropping throughout the day Sunday as the cold front pushes south. Temperatures will warm next week back into the 50s! Rain chances will begin to increase Thursday night into Friday. That cold front will push through tomorrow, which will cause the temperatures to decrease throughout the day. Rain showers will exit the region early tomorrow morning, and the clouds will decrease throughout the day, allowing the sun to come back out. The cold front will bring gusty winds with it. Gust could be up to 30 mph tomorrow. Now is the time to go ahead and bring the trashcan in. If you wait, it could be tipped over. Tomorrow we will feel the effects of the cold front with temperatures back in the 30s. Monday will be the first taste of the warming trend that is coming next week. The next three days will be good to wash off all the salt from the snow a few days ago.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

47°F Cloudy Feels like 45°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with showers around. Low 31F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
31°F Overcast with showers around. Low 31F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Rain Shower

Branson

49°F Rain Shower Feels like 49°
Wind
0 mph NE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers tapering off early with foggy conditions overnight. Low 37F. Winds E at less than 5 mph, becoming NNW and increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
37°F Showers tapering off early with foggy conditions overnight. Low 37F. Winds E at less than 5 mph, becoming NNW and increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
11 mph N
Precip
49%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Harrison

55°F Cloudy Feels like 55°
Wind
4 mph S
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 39F. S winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
39°F Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 39F. S winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
11 mph WNW
Precip
38%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Showers in the Vicinity

Rolla

45°F Showers in the Vicinity Feels like 43°
Wind
4 mph SW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Occasional light rain tapering to a few showers late. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
30°F Occasional light rain tapering to a few showers late. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
14 mph WNW
Precip
69%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

West Plains

42°F Cloudy Feels like 42°
Wind
2 mph NW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 38F. Winds SSW at less than 5 mph, becoming NW and increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
38°F Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 38F. Winds SSW at less than 5 mph, becoming NW and increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
12 mph WNW
Precip
37%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Red Cross – Impact Lives. Donate Today

Red Cross Damage

Trending Stories

Jamie Warriner