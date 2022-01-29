It was a gorgeous day across the Ozarks, with temperatures topping out in the upper 40s to mid-50s! Springfield was 10 degrees above average today. It was will a chilly night on tap as temperatures bottoming out in the upper 20s lowers 30s. A cold front will sweep through tonight, keeping the temperatures steady in the low 50s tomorrow with a few passing clouds. Springfield will top out at 51 degrees. Monday morning, a warm front will swing through, increasing the daily highs into the 60s! The cold air is lurking just north of us and will push into the Ozarks mid-work week so soak up the warm temperatures while they are here! Next week the potential for winter weather is growing across the Ozarks, but there are a few things that are still uncertain. First, Tuesday rain showers will move into the area following the cold air, which will bring the transition of wintry mix Wednesday. The amounts, the transitions of the precipitation, and the timing are still uncertain at this time. Cold air will follow this pattern on Thursday. So right now, this is what one model shows; the rain coming on Tuesday. On Wednesday morning, temperatures will drop, which will bring the wintry mix into the Ozarks before finally turning into snow. The system is still evolving, and things will change, so make sure to check back closer to Tuesday and Wednesday.