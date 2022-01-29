This morning, it will feel like 12 degrees in Springfield, so you will need to bundle up! Winds are picking up and will continue to gust in the 20s throughout the next several days. A few clouds will sweep south into the area today, but mostly sunny skies are on tap. A cold front will sweep through Sunday, keeping temperatures steady in the 50s. By Monday, it will feel like Springfield with temperatures in the mid-50s to mid-60s! After the warm-up, temperatures will begin to tumble as the next potential for winter weather in the middle of next week. Rain showers are expected, Tuesday, then a wintry mix Wednesday turning into snow. There is still a lot of uncertainty with these storms, such as amounts and the type of precipitation that will follow. We do know that the week will be frigid to end on.
Weather
Springfield Mo15°F Clear Feels like 9°
- Wind
- 4 mph SE
- Humidity
- 65%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
15°F Clear skies. Low 15F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Branson16°F Clear Feels like 16°
- Wind
- 1 mph S
- Humidity
- 76%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
21°F Clear. Low 21F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph SE
- Precip
- 4%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Harrison19°F Clear Feels like 19°
- Wind
- 0 mph S
- Humidity
- 62%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
21°F Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 6 mph WSW
- Precip
- 3%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Rolla11°F Clear Feels like 11°
- Wind
- 3 mph S
- Humidity
- 69%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
10°F Some clouds. Low near 10F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph SSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
West Plains12°F Clear Feels like 12°
- Wind
- 1 mph SW
- Humidity
- 66%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
12°F Clear skies. Low 12F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 2 mph SW
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day
- Humidity