Saturday, January 22 Overnight Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

42° / 27°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 1% 42° 27°

Sunday

46° / 28°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 46° 28°

Monday

56° / 20°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 14% 56° 20°

Tuesday

31° / 10°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 16% 31° 10°

Wednesday

36° / 24°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 2% 36° 24°

Thursday

43° / 25°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 43° 25°

Friday

38° / 23°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 38° 23°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

32°

12 AM
Clear
1%
32°

32°

1 AM
Clear
0%
32°

32°

2 AM
Clear
0%
32°

30°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
30°

30°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
30°

30°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
30°

31°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
31°

31°

7 AM
Clear
0%
31°

31°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
31°

34°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
34°

37°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
37°

39°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
1%
39°

41°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
41°

42°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
42°

43°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
43°

42°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
42°

41°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
41°

40°

5 PM
Sunny
1%
40°

35°

6 PM
Clear
3%
35°

33°

7 PM
Clear
4%
33°

32°

8 PM
Clear
5%
32°

31°

9 PM
Clear
5%
31°

30°

10 PM
Clear
5%
30°

31°

11 PM
Clear
5%
31°

It has been a gorgeous Saturday on tap, with temperatures finally above freezing. Today was just a taste of the warm temperatures we are expecting over the next several days. Temperatures tonight will be cold again, bottoming out in the upper 20s, with mostly clear skies. As we head into Sunday, a cold front will sweep through. This will make temperatures stay steady in the upper 40s. Mostly sunny skies for Sunday with the winds picking up, and gusts could be up to 25 mph. Monday temperatures will be reaching into the 50s, and the 60s will be around for northern Arkansas. The gusty winds will stick around through Monday as another cold wave starts Tuesday. Wind chill values could be in the single digits by Tuesday morning. Tuesday high temperatures will have a tough time breaking the freezing mark. So the next three days look great for a car wash, with Monday being the peak day of the next week with temperatures warming up.

Clear

Springfield Mo

28°F Clear Feels like 21°
Wind
7 mph SW
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 27F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
27°F Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 27F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Branson

30°F Clear Feels like 24°
Wind
5 mph SW
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low 26F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
26°F Generally clear. Low 26F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph WSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

30°F Clear Feels like 24°
Wind
6 mph WSW
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
30°F A clear sky. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph WSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

35°F Clear Feels like 28°
Wind
8 mph SW
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 31F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
31°F A few passing clouds. Low 31F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph SW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

26°F Clear Feels like 17°
Wind
8 mph WSW
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
24°F Partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph WSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

