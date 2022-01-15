Saturday, January 15 Overnight Forecast

The snow will slowly move out of the area later tonight and push east. Winds are picking up, which is causing snow to blow around, resulting in reduced visibility. Winter Storm Warning for northern Arkansas is in effect until 5 am. The area which will be seeing more snow accumulation is in northern Arkansas. Temperatures are quickly dropping across the region, with feels like in the teens. Overnight temperatures will drop to the upper teens and lower the 20s. Roads are already becoming icy, so if you don’t have to travel tonight, don’t. The slick roads will spill into tomorrow morning before melting away. The clouds will be sticking around for part of tomorrow before pushing to the east. The sun will be coming back out tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures will be warming up to the mid-30s across the Ozarks. Monday will be the start of a short relief from cold temperatures. The winds will pick back up on Monday too. The 7-day forecast will be warm through Tuesday, but another system will bring temperatures back to the 30s Wednesday and 20s by Thursday!