Saturday, January 15 Overnight Forecast

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Weather Rate 4 Mets

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

35° / 19°
Snow
Snow 90% 35° 19°

Sunday

36° / 26°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 36° 26°

Monday

43° / 30°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 43° 30°

Tuesday

57° / 35°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 57° 35°

Wednesday

35° / 10°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 35° 10°

Thursday

28° /
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 28°

Friday

35° / 26°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 35° 26°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

26°

1 AM
Cloudy
3%
26°

26°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
26°

25°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
25°

25°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
25°

23°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
23°

23°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
23°

23°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
23°

23°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
23°

24°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
24°

25°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
25°

28°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
28°

30°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
30°

33°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
33°

36°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
4%
36°

37°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
4%
37°

38°

4 PM
Sunny
4%
38°

37°

5 PM
Sunny
5%
37°

34°

6 PM
Clear
6%
34°

33°

7 PM
Clear
5%
33°

33°

8 PM
Clear
5%
33°

32°

9 PM
Clear
5%
32°

32°

10 PM
Clear
6%
32°

31°

11 PM
Clear
6%
31°

31°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
11%
31°

The snow will slowly move out of the area later tonight and push east. Winds are picking up, which is causing snow to blow around, resulting in reduced visibility. Winter Storm Warning for northern Arkansas is in effect until 5 am. The area which will be seeing more snow accumulation is in northern Arkansas. Temperatures are quickly dropping across the region, with feels like in the teens. Overnight temperatures will drop to the upper teens and lower the 20s. Roads are already becoming icy, so if you don’t have to travel tonight, don’t. The slick roads will spill into tomorrow morning before melting away. The clouds will be sticking around for part of tomorrow before pushing to the east. The sun will be coming back out tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures will be warming up to the mid-30s across the Ozarks. Monday will be the start of a short relief from cold temperatures. The winds will pick back up on Monday too. The 7-day forecast will be warm through Tuesday, but another system will bring temperatures back to the 30s Wednesday and 20s by Thursday!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

27°F Cloudy Feels like 16°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy with snow showers around early. Low 19F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%.
19°F Partly cloudy with snow showers around early. Low 19F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%.
Wind
10 mph NW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Branson

30°F Cloudy Feels like 21°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low near 25F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%.
25°F Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low near 25F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%.
Wind
10 mph NNW
Precip
89%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Harrison

30°F Cloudy Feels like 21°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%.
24°F Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%.
Wind
16 mph NNW
Precip
69%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Rolla

23°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 14°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 19F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
19°F Some clouds. Low 19F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

West Plains

29°F Cloudy Feels like 18°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Occasional snow showers. Low 23F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
23°F Occasional snow showers. Low 23F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
18 mph N
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Red Cross – Impact Lives. Donate Today

Red Cross Damage

Trending Stories

Jamie Warriner