Feels like temperatures will range from 5 below to 5 above this morning. Road impacts will continue to decrease over the weekend as the snow begin to melt away. Roads that aren’t plowed will be refreezing tonight. Last night was the coldest night of the season so far! Roads will be slick in the morning before melting and becoming wet. A cold front will sweep through temperatures will be above freezing tomorrow! This evening, a warm front will come through, allowing the temperatures to be in the 40s by Sunday. Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures will warm up to the 50s, and a quiet and pleasant week is ahead of the Ozarks!
Weather
Springfield Mo14°F Clear Feels like 5°
- Wind
- 5 mph W
- Humidity
- 75%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
4°F Clear. Low 4F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph SSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Branson17°F Fair Feels like 12°
- Wind
- 3 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 80%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
3°F Mostly clear. Low 3F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 6 mph W
- Precip
- 8%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Harrison19°F Clear Feels like 12°
- Wind
- 5 mph W
- Humidity
- 65%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
6°F Clear. Low 6F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph W
- Precip
- 7%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Rolla15°F Clear Feels like 9°
- Wind
- 4 mph NW
- Humidity
- 76%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
-3°F Mostly clear skies. Low -3F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph WNW
- Precip
- 8%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
West Plains15°F Clear Feels like 7°
- Wind
- 4 mph W
- Humidity
- 83%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
4°F Clear. Low 4F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph NW
- Precip
- 8%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day
- Humidity