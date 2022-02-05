Feels like temperatures will range from 5 below to 5 above this morning. Road impacts will continue to decrease over the weekend as the snow begin to melt away. Roads that aren’t plowed will be refreezing tonight. Last night was the coldest night of the season so far! Roads will be slick in the morning before melting and becoming wet. A cold front will sweep through temperatures will be above freezing tomorrow! This evening, a warm front will come through, allowing the temperatures to be in the 40s by Sunday. Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures will warm up to the 50s, and a quiet and pleasant week is ahead of the Ozarks!