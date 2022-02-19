Temperatures continue to increase

A cold front will swing through today, only keeping the temperatures cooler. The sun will fill the skies with highs in the mid-40s to low 50s.

Warm front boosts temperatures into the 60s

By Sunday, a warm front will push through, allowing temperatures to really boost up into the 60s with sunny skies and breezy conditions. Monday will be even warmer with temperatures in the upper 60s; however, a front will swing through Monday, bringing more cloud cover and a chance for showers and storms late Monday evening into Tuesday.

The warm temperatures will not hold long

That mild weather will not last long though, as another cold air mass moves over the Ozarks late week, bringing the chance for showers, wintry mix, and snow showers. This system could pack a better punch to the region than the system did yesterday. So, timing these two systems out, scattered rain showers will be moving through Monday night into early Tuesday. Dry weather will fill in Tuesday night and most of Wednesday. The strong system moves in late Wednesday, bringing a wintry mix by Wednesday night into Thursday. This is still very far out, so make sure to check back as the system gets closer to impacting the Ozarks.