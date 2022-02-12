Wind chill values will be in the single digits this morning and will be in the low 20s throughout the day. The cold temperatures will be staying with the Ozarks over the weekend. A few clouds overnight, but the sun will be back out today! Temperatures will be topping out in the 30s. A high-pressure system will be moving in, keeping the sunshine around for Sunday before a clipper moves through, keeping the temperatures below average. Temperatures will be warm again just in time for Valentine’s Day! That warm spell will continue through Tuesday and Wednesday, but then another roller coaster will start by Thursday. Colder temperatures will spread through the region by Thursday, bringing rain and possibly a wintry mix on the tail end of the system.
Weather
Springfield Mo29°F Clear Feels like 17°
- Wind
- 14 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 65%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
17°F Mostly cloudy. Low 17F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph N
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Branson36°F Clear Feels like 28°
- Wind
- 12 mph NW
- Humidity
- 53%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
24°F Partly cloudy. Much colder. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph NNW
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Harrison37°F Clear Feels like 29°
- Wind
- 12 mph NW
- Humidity
- 47%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
24°F Partly cloudy skies. Much colder. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph NNW
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Rolla28°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 16°
- Wind
- 15 mph NW
- Humidity
- 65%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
17°F Partly cloudy skies. Much colder. Low 17F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 15 mph NNW
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
West Plains36°F Clear Feels like 26°
- Wind
- 14 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 58%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
24°F A few clouds. Much colder. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 15 mph NNW
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
- Humidity