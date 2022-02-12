Wind chill values will be in the single digits this morning and will be in the low 20s throughout the day. The cold temperatures will be staying with the Ozarks over the weekend. A few clouds overnight, but the sun will be back out today! Temperatures will be topping out in the 30s. A high-pressure system will be moving in, keeping the sunshine around for Sunday before a clipper moves through, keeping the temperatures below average. Temperatures will be warm again just in time for Valentine’s Day! That warm spell will continue through Tuesday and Wednesday, but then another roller coaster will start by Thursday. Colder temperatures will spread through the region by Thursday, bringing rain and possibly a wintry mix on the tail end of the system.