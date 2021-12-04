Saturday, December 4 Morning Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

75° / 43°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 75° 43°

Saturday

58° / 48°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 58° 48°

Sunday

66° / 31°
Showers
Showers 40% 66° 31°

Monday

41° / 28°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 41° 28°

Tuesday

44° / 32°
Showers
Showers 20% 44° 32°

Wednesday

51° / 37°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 51° 37°

Thursday

59° / 38°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 59° 38°

Hourly Forecast

52°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
52°

50°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
50°

49°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
49°

48°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
48°

47°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
47°

46°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
46°

46°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
46°

48°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
48°

51°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
51°

54°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
54°

56°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
56°

58°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
58°

59°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

59°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

57°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
57°

55°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
55°

54°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
54°

53°

7 PM
Cloudy
15%
53°

52°

8 PM
Cloudy
15%
52°

51°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
51°

50°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
50°

50°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
50°

50°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
50°

50°

1 AM
Cloudy
15%
50°

A few spotty showers will be early today, mainly along the Missouri/Arkansas border. The jet stream will be drifting through, bringing cooler temperatures Saturday. Temperatures will top out in the 50s low 60s with rain showers likely in Arkansas, cloudy skies south of I-44, and fewer clouds the further north you go. Sunday, a stronger cold front will sweep through later in the day, but the effect of the front won’t be felt until the nighttime hours. Sunday temperatures will rebound into the 60s with a chance for more showers and a few rumbles of thunder. The best time to put the outdoor decoration out will be tomorrow and Saturday. Sunday will be a better day for indoor decorations like the Christmas tree! It will be a decent morning for hunting, not too cold with some clouds in the sky and spot showers south. Temperatures behind the front will bottom out in the upper 20s. Colder temperatures set in for Monday. More showers are in the forecast early Tuesday, which could be snow flurries before the temperatures warm up and switch to rain.

Partly Cloudy

Springfield Mo

52°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 49°
Wind
8 mph NNE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
43°F Mostly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Mostly Cloudy

Branson

53°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 52°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F Cloudy. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Partly Cloudy

Harrison

57°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 57°
Wind
4 mph NW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
52°F Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Fair

Rolla

47°F Fair Feels like 44°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 42F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
42°F Some clouds. Low 42F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Fair

West Plains

51°F Fair Feels like 49°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
49°F Cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NNE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon

