Saturday, December 4 Morning Forecast

A few spotty showers will be early today, mainly along the Missouri/Arkansas border. The jet stream will be drifting through, bringing cooler temperatures Saturday. Temperatures will top out in the 50s low 60s with rain showers likely in Arkansas, cloudy skies south of I-44, and fewer clouds the further north you go. Sunday, a stronger cold front will sweep through later in the day, but the effect of the front won’t be felt until the nighttime hours. Sunday temperatures will rebound into the 60s with a chance for more showers and a few rumbles of thunder. The best time to put the outdoor decoration out will be tomorrow and Saturday. Sunday will be a better day for indoor decorations like the Christmas tree! It will be a decent morning for hunting, not too cold with some clouds in the sky and spot showers south. Temperatures behind the front will bottom out in the upper 20s. Colder temperatures set in for Monday. More showers are in the forecast early Tuesday, which could be snow flurries before the temperatures warm up and switch to rain.