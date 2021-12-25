Merry Christmas! It was a gorgeous Christmas day across the Ozarks, with temperatures topping out in the upper 60s and 70s! Clouds are starting to move into the viewing area and will be sticking around for tomorrow. Tonight, temperatures will be slightly cooler due to the cold front that swept through. Tomorrow there will be breaks in the clouds, and there is a slight chance for a spotty shower, but most areas will remain dry. Wind gusts will be picking up tomorrow afternoon while a warm front sweeps through. Now is the time to bring in the trash can! A warm front will sweep through tomorrow allowing temperatures to be very warm. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s low 70s again tomorrow with partly sunny skies.
By Monday, a cold front will push through cooling temperatures down to the upper 50s and low 60s. Monday temperatures will be cooler thanks to a cold front that will push through. That cold front will bring rain with it starting Monday night and into Tuesday. Warmer temperatures return Tuesday before cooling down Wednesday, but the mild temperatures will return.
Saturday, December 25 Overnight Forecast
Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day
7 Day Forecast
- Humidity
Hourly Forecast
Merry Christmas! It was a gorgeous Christmas day across the Ozarks, with temperatures topping out in the upper 60s and 70s! Clouds are starting to move into the viewing area and will be sticking around for tomorrow. Tonight, temperatures will be slightly cooler due to the cold front that swept through. Tomorrow there will be breaks in the clouds, and there is a slight chance for a spotty shower, but most areas will remain dry. Wind gusts will be picking up tomorrow afternoon while a warm front sweeps through. Now is the time to bring in the trash can! A warm front will sweep through tomorrow allowing temperatures to be very warm. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s low 70s again tomorrow with partly sunny skies.
Springfield Mo42°F Clear Feels like 42°
- Wind
- 3 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 92%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 8 mph ENE
- Precip
- 6%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Branson48°F Clear Feels like 48°
- Wind
- 0 mph W
- Humidity
- 87%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 3 mph ENE
- Precip
- 4%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Harrison49°F Clear Feels like 49°
- Wind
- 0 mph W
- Humidity
- 74%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 3 mph ESE
- Precip
- 4%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Rolla42°F Clear Feels like 42°
- Wind
- 1 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 96%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 5 mph E
- Precip
- 7%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
West Plains47°F Clear Feels like 45°
- Wind
- 3 mph N
- Humidity
- 81%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 4 mph NE
- Precip
- 7%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous