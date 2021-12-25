Saturday, December 25 Overnight Forecast

Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

49° / 40°
Clear
Clear 0% 49° 40°

Sunday

68° / 53°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 8% 68° 53°

Monday

61° / 48°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 2% 61° 48°

Tuesday

67° / 36°
Rain
Rain 80% 67° 36°

Wednesday

47° / 29°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 47° 29°

Thursday

52° / 34°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 52° 34°

Friday

54° / 34°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 21% 54° 34°

Hourly Forecast

48°

12 AM
Clear
2%
48°

48°

1 AM
Clear
2%
48°

47°

2 AM
Clear
2%
47°

46°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
46°

46°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
46°

46°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
46°

46°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
46°

47°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
47°

48°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
48°

52°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
52°

55°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
55°

57°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
57°

61°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
61°

64°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
64°

65°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
65°

65°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
65°

66°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
66°

66°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
66°

65°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
65°

65°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
65°

65°

8 PM
Cloudy
8%
65°

65°

9 PM
Cloudy
10%
65°

65°

10 PM
Cloudy
8%
65°

65°

11 PM
Cloudy
7%
65°

Merry Christmas! It was a gorgeous Christmas day across the Ozarks, with temperatures topping out in the upper 60s and 70s! Clouds are starting to move into the viewing area and will be sticking around for tomorrow. Tonight, temperatures will be slightly cooler due to the cold front that swept through. Tomorrow there will be breaks in the clouds, and there is a slight chance for a spotty shower, but most areas will remain dry. Wind gusts will be picking up tomorrow afternoon while a warm front sweeps through. Now is the time to bring in the trash can! A warm front will sweep through tomorrow allowing temperatures to be very warm. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s low 70s again tomorrow with partly sunny skies.
By Monday, a cold front will push through cooling temperatures down to the upper 50s and low 60s. Monday temperatures will be cooler thanks to a cold front that will push through. That cold front will bring rain with it starting Monday night and into Tuesday. Warmer temperatures return Tuesday before cooling down Wednesday, but the mild temperatures will return.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Clear

Springfield Mo

42°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 40F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
40°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 40F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Branson

48°F Clear Feels like 48°
Wind
0 mph W
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable.
45°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph ENE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

49°F Clear Feels like 49°
Wind
0 mph W
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable.
45°F Mainly clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph ESE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

42°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
1 mph ENE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
40°F A few passing clouds. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph E
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

47°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
44°F A clear sky. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

