Merry Christmas! A Wind Advisory is in effect for parts of the Ozarks including, Greene County, until 3 am Saturday. Gusts will range from 35-40 mph! Make sure to tie your holiday decorations down now. Temperatures tonight will be well above average, and it will feel more like a fall night with temperatures in the 50s. The sun will be back out this afternoon. Today temperatures will top out in the upper 60s for a majority of Ozarks, and some areas will be in the 70s near the Arkansas Missouri border. Temperatures will cool down through next week, and it looks like temperatures will be near average for New Years Day. The next best chance of rain showers will be Monday night into Tuesday.
Saturday, December 24 Morning Forecast
Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day
7 Day Forecast
- Humidity
Hourly Forecast
Springfield Mo68°F Clear/Wind Feels like 68°
- Wind
- 20 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 63%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
56°F Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 56F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
- Wind
- 22 mph SW
- Precip
- 2%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Branson70°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 13 mph SW
- Humidity
- 66%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
60°F Partly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 15 mph WSW
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Harrison68°F Clear Feels like 68°
- Wind
- 16 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 65%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
61°F Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 17 mph SW
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Rolla65°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 64°
- Wind
- 13 mph S
- Humidity
- 72%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
59°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 59F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
- Wind
- 14 mph SW
- Precip
- 56%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
West Plains65°F Clear Feels like 64°
- Wind
- 12 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 77%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
61°F A clear sky. Low 61F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 14 mph SW
- Precip
- 2%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous