Saturday, December 24 Morning Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

72° / 56°
Partly Cloudy/Wind
Partly Cloudy/Wind 3% 72° 56°

Saturday

64° / 43°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 64° 43°

Sunday

67° / 53°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 8% 67° 53°

Monday

61° / 48°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 2% 61° 48°

Tuesday

65° / 40°
Rain
Rain 78% 65° 40°

Wednesday

50° / 30°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 50° 30°

Thursday

52° / 35°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 52° 35°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

68°

1 AM
Clear/Wind
1%
68°

67°

2 AM
Clear
1%
67°

66°

3 AM
Clear
1%
66°

62°

4 AM
Clear
1%
62°

61°

5 AM
Clear
1%
61°

59°

6 AM
Clear
1%
59°

57°

7 AM
Clear
1%
57°

55°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
55°

56°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
56°

59°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
59°

61°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
1%
61°

63°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
63°

64°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

65°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

65°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

63°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
63°

60°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
60°

57°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
57°

54°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
54°

51°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
51°

49°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
49°

48°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
48°

48°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
48°

46°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
46°

Merry Christmas! A Wind Advisory is in effect for parts of the Ozarks including, Greene County, until 3 am Saturday. Gusts will range from 35-40 mph! Make sure to tie your holiday decorations down now. Temperatures tonight will be well above average, and it will feel more like a fall night with temperatures in the 50s. The sun will be back out this afternoon. Today temperatures will top out in the upper 60s for a majority of Ozarks, and some areas will be in the 70s near the Arkansas Missouri border. Temperatures will cool down through next week, and it looks like temperatures will be near average for New Years Day. The next best chance of rain showers will be Monday night into Tuesday.

Clear/Wind

Springfield Mo

68°F Clear/Wind Feels like 68°
Wind
20 mph SSW
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 56F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
56°F Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 56F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
22 mph SW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Branson

70°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 70°
Wind
13 mph SW
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
60°F Partly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph WSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
16 mph SSW
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
61°F Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
17 mph SW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Rolla

65°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 64°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 59F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
59°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 59F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
14 mph SW
Precip
56%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

65°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
12 mph SSW
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 61F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
61°F A clear sky. Low 61F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

