Saturday, December 24 Morning Forecast

WILLARD, Mo. - Back in August, the Willard Future Farmers of America started collecting items for a service project they wanted to do for Christmas. Now, they have delivered Christmas cheer to service men and women around the globe.

The initial plan was to send 13 boxes to soldiers in South Korea after Willard FFA teacher Dana Kimmons was told by an old student that 13 soldiers in his command never receive any mail. Kimmons told her classes.