Saturday, December 18 Morning Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

55° / 35°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 55° 35°

Saturday

41° / 19°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 41° 19°

Sunday

42° / 27°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 42° 27°

Monday

49° / 26°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 49° 26°

Tuesday

49° / 28°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 49° 28°

Wednesday

50° / 36°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 50° 36°

Thursday

57° / 37°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 57° 37°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

41°

1 AM
Light Rain
76%
41°

40°

2 AM
Showers
62%
40°

39°

3 AM
Rain
68%
39°

42°

4 AM
Few Showers
30%
42°

40°

5 AM
Cloudy
4%
40°

39°

6 AM
Cloudy
2%
39°

37°

7 AM
Cloudy
3%
37°

36°

8 AM
Cloudy
6%
36°

36°

9 AM
Cloudy
5%
36°

37°

10 AM
Cloudy
4%
37°

38°

11 AM
Cloudy
2%
38°

39°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
39°

40°

1 PM
Cloudy
1%
40°

41°

2 PM
Cloudy
1%
41°

41°

3 PM
Cloudy
1%
41°

41°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
41°

39°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
39°

36°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
36°

34°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
34°

32°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
32°

32°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
32°

31°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
3%
31°

29°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
3%
29°

28°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
28°

The showers and storms will continue into the early morning hours today before moving east. A Flood Watch is in effect for several counties in Missouri and Northern Arkansas. Remember, if you see water over the road, turn around don’t drown! Showers and storms will continue to push through the region while the warm front lifts north. They will finally start to move out of the region this morning. The highest precipitation amounts will remain south of I-44. The clouds will stick around for most of the day today before slowly clearing. Temperatures will be topping out in the 40s, with gusty winds. Sunday, temperatures will remain steady in the 40s with sunny skies. Temperatures will slowly warm up throughout next week. Unfortunately, a winter Christmas will not be in the forecast this year, with temperatures above average.

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

42°F Cloudy Feels like 36°
Wind
11 mph NNW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with lingering showers and thunderstorms. Low 35F. Winds SE/N at 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
35°F Cloudy with lingering showers and thunderstorms. Low 35F. Winds SE/N at 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
11 mph N
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Showers in the Vicinity

Branson

55°F Showers in the Vicinity Feels like 54°
Wind
6 mph WNW
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low near 40F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Localized flooding is possible.
40°F Cloudy with periods of rain. Low near 40F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Localized flooding is possible.
Wind
10 mph NNW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Rain

Harrison

55°F Rain Feels like 54°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 39F. SW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Localized flooding is possible.
39°F Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 39F. SW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Localized flooding is possible.
Wind
12 mph NW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Rain Shower

Rolla

39°F Rain Shower Feels like 33°
Wind
9 mph NW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain. Low around 35F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
35°F Rain. Low around 35F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
11 mph NW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Rain

West Plains

55°F Rain Feels like 54°
Wind
4 mph S
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Localized flooding is possible.
42°F Periods of rain. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Localized flooding is possible.
Wind
12 mph WNW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

