The showers and storms will continue into the early morning hours today before moving east. A Flood Watch is in effect for several counties in Missouri and Northern Arkansas. Remember, if you see water over the road, turn around don’t drown! Showers and storms will continue to push through the region while the warm front lifts north. They will finally start to move out of the region this morning. The highest precipitation amounts will remain south of I-44. The clouds will stick around for most of the day today before slowly clearing. Temperatures will be topping out in the 40s, with gusty winds. Sunday, temperatures will remain steady in the 40s with sunny skies. Temperatures will slowly warm up throughout next week. Unfortunately, a winter Christmas will not be in the forecast this year, with temperatures above average.
Saturday, December 18 Morning Forecast
- Humidity
Hourly Forecast
Springfield Mo42°F Cloudy Feels like 36°
- Wind
- 11 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
35°F Cloudy with lingering showers and thunderstorms. Low 35F. Winds SE/N at 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
- Wind
- 11 mph N
- Precip
- 60%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Branson55°F Showers in the Vicinity Feels like 54°
- Wind
- 6 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 97%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
40°F Cloudy with periods of rain. Low near 40F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Localized flooding is possible.
- Wind
- 10 mph NNW
- Precip
- 100%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Harrison55°F Rain Feels like 54°
- Wind
- 5 mph S
- Humidity
- 96%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
39°F Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 39F. SW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Localized flooding is possible.
- Wind
- 12 mph NW
- Precip
- 100%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Rolla39°F Rain Shower Feels like 33°
- Wind
- 9 mph NW
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
35°F Rain. Low around 35F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
- Wind
- 11 mph NW
- Precip
- 100%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
West Plains55°F Rain Feels like 54°
- Wind
- 4 mph S
- Humidity
- 87%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
42°F Periods of rain. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Localized flooding is possible.
- Wind
- 12 mph WNW
- Precip
- 100%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous