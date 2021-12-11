Today was much colder than the last few days as the highs were in the mid-40s today with plenty of sunshine! Tomorrow temperatures will steadily increase into the 50s and continue to climb through midweek. There were several dozen damage reports from last night’s storms across the Ozarks, including winds from thunderstorms, wind gusts from thunderstorms, a tornado, and hail up to ping pong ball size! Temperatures ranged from 30-39 degrees different from 24 hours ago. Tonight’s temperatures are going to be near average, bottoming out in the upper 20s lower 30s with clear skies. Temperatures will slowly climb starting tomorrow. Temperatures will be flirting with records again Tuesday and Wednesday. The risk for storms returns by Wednesday. The pattern looks to change to a cooler possible wet pattern by the end of next week. High pressure is setting into the Ozarks tonight and through the next few days. Sunday temperatures will be in the mid-50s, and by Monday, temperatures will be 10 degrees warmer than Sunday.
Saturday, December 11 Overnight Forecast
Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day
7 Day Forecast
- Humidity
Hourly Forecast
Springfield Mo28°F Clear Feels like 23°
- Wind
- 5 mph S
- Humidity
- 80%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
29°F Starry and cold. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph NW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Branson27°F Clear Feels like 27°
- Wind
- 1 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
28°F A clear sky. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 2 mph SSW
- Precip
- 3%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Harrison28°F Clear Feels like 28°
- Wind
- 1 mph S
- Humidity
- 77%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
27°F Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 3 mph SSW
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Rolla33°F Clear Feels like 26°
- Wind
- 8 mph S
- Humidity
- 66%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
31°F A clear sky. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph SSW
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
West Plains27°F Clear Feels like 27°
- Wind
- 2 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 86%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
26°F Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 3 mph WSW
- Precip
- 2%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous