Saturday, December 11 Overnight Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

34° / 29°
Clear
Clear 0% 34° 29°

Sunday

54° / 35°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 54° 35°

Monday

64° / 47°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 64° 47°

Tuesday

68° / 58°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 68° 58°

Wednesday

72° / 52°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 72° 52°

Thursday

56° / 40°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 20% 56° 40°

Friday

55° / 36°
PM Showers
PM Showers 20% 55° 36°

Hourly Forecast

34°

12 AM
Clear
1%
34°

33°

1 AM
Clear
1%
33°

32°

2 AM
Clear
1%
32°

31°

3 AM
Clear
1%
31°

31°

4 AM
Clear
1%
31°

31°

5 AM
Clear
1%
31°

31°

6 AM
Clear
1%
31°

31°

7 AM
Clear
2%
31°

31°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
31°

36°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
36°

42°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
42°

46°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
46°

49°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
49°

51°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

53°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

54°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

53°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

50°

5 PM
Clear
0%
50°

47°

6 PM
Clear
0%
47°

45°

7 PM
Clear
0%
45°

43°

8 PM
Clear
0%
43°

42°

9 PM
Clear
0%
42°

41°

10 PM
Clear
0%
41°

39°

11 PM
Clear
1%
39°

Today was much colder than the last few days as the highs were in the mid-40s today with plenty of sunshine! Tomorrow temperatures will steadily increase into the 50s and continue to climb through midweek. There were several dozen damage reports from last night’s storms across the Ozarks, including winds from thunderstorms, wind gusts from thunderstorms, a tornado, and hail up to ping pong ball size! Temperatures ranged from 30-39 degrees different from 24 hours ago. Tonight’s temperatures are going to be near average, bottoming out in the upper 20s lower 30s with clear skies. Temperatures will slowly climb starting tomorrow. Temperatures will be flirting with records again Tuesday and Wednesday. The risk for storms returns by Wednesday. The pattern looks to change to a cooler possible wet pattern by the end of next week. High pressure is setting into the Ozarks tonight and through the next few days. Sunday temperatures will be in the mid-50s, and by Monday, temperatures will be 10 degrees warmer than Sunday.

Clear

Springfield Mo

28°F Clear Feels like 23°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Starry and cold. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
29°F Starry and cold. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Branson

27°F Clear Feels like 27°
Wind
1 mph ESE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.
28°F A clear sky. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SSW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

28°F Clear Feels like 28°
Wind
1 mph S
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
27°F Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

33°F Clear Feels like 26°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F A clear sky. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

27°F Clear Feels like 27°
Wind
2 mph WSW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
26°F Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

