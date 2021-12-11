Saturday, December 11 Overnight Forecast

Today was much colder than the last few days as the highs were in the mid-40s today with plenty of sunshine! Tomorrow temperatures will steadily increase into the 50s and continue to climb through midweek. There were several dozen damage reports from last night’s storms across the Ozarks, including winds from thunderstorms, wind gusts from thunderstorms, a tornado, and hail up to ping pong ball size! Temperatures ranged from 30-39 degrees different from 24 hours ago. Tonight’s temperatures are going to be near average, bottoming out in the upper 20s lower 30s with clear skies. Temperatures will slowly climb starting tomorrow. Temperatures will be flirting with records again Tuesday and Wednesday. The risk for storms returns by Wednesday. The pattern looks to change to a cooler possible wet pattern by the end of next week. High pressure is setting into the Ozarks tonight and through the next few days. Sunday temperatures will be in the mid-50s, and by Monday, temperatures will be 10 degrees warmer than Sunday.