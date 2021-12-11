These storms are going to be racing off to the east. Once the cold front moves through, the storm risk will decrease west to east. Storms will be out of the area around midnight. The temperature behind the front will be dramatically colder, with highs in the mid-40s tomorrow. Saturday will start off with clouds, but sunny skies come out by Saturday afternoon. Sunday temperatures will warm back up in the 50s and continue to increase into next week. More clouds will be coming back into the Ozarks by Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures are going to be flirting with records on Wednesday. Another front is forecasted for the middle of next week bringing cooler temperatures and a chance for showers.
Saturday, December 11 Morning Forecast
