Saturday, December 11 Morning Forecast

Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

73° / 34°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 40% 73° 34°

Saturday

45° / 28°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 45° 28°

Sunday

54° / 35°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 54° 35°

Monday

64° / 49°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 64° 49°

Tuesday

68° / 57°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 68° 57°

Wednesday

72° / 56°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 72° 56°

Thursday

56° / 42°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 20% 56° 42°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

36°

2 AM
Cloudy
1%
36°

34°

3 AM
Cloudy
1%
34°

33°

4 AM
Cloudy
1%
33°

35°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
35°

34°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
34°

33°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
33°

33°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
33°

35°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
35°

37°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
37°

40°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
40°

42°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
42°

43°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
43°

45°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
45°

45°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
45°

45°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
45°

42°

5 PM
Clear
0%
42°

39°

6 PM
Clear
0%
39°

37°

7 PM
Clear
0%
37°

35°

8 PM
Clear
1%
35°

35°

9 PM
Clear
1%
35°

34°

10 PM
Clear
1%
34°

33°

11 PM
Clear
1%
33°

32°

12 AM
Clear
1%
32°

32°

1 AM
Clear
1%
32°

These storms are going to be racing off to the east. Once the cold front moves through, the storm risk will decrease west to east. Storms will be out of the area around midnight. The temperature behind the front will be dramatically colder, with highs in the mid-40s tomorrow. Saturday will start off with clouds, but sunny skies come out by Saturday afternoon. Sunday temperatures will warm back up in the 50s and continue to increase into next week. More clouds will be coming back into the Ozarks by Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures are going to be flirting with records on Wednesday. Another front is forecasted for the middle of next week bringing cooler temperatures and a chance for showers.

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

37°F Cloudy Feels like 27°
Wind
19 mph W
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. A shower possible. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.
34°F Mostly cloudy skies. A shower possible. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
15 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Mostly Cloudy

Branson

43°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 36°
Wind
14 mph WNW
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
36°F Some clouds. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph WNW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Partly Cloudy

Harrison

48°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 42°
Wind
15 mph WNW
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
35°F Partly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
17 mph WNW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Partly Cloudy

Rolla

49°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 43°
Wind
18 mph W
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
34°F A few clouds. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph WNW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Partly Cloudy

West Plains

61°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 59°
Wind
15 mph W
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
37°F A few clouds. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
18 mph WNW
Precip
12%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

