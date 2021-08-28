Saturday, August 28 Overnight Forecast

Temperatures were warm again today but will cool down tonight to the 70s. Temperatures will rebound to the 90s tomorrow with a few chances for showers. Humidity levels look to decrease mid-next week with some comfy dew points in the 50s/60s welcoming the Ozarks Wednesday.

As the summer is starting to slow day, the lake forecast is going to be warm all weekend with mostly sunny skies. Sunday, there will be a better chance for some afternoon showers and storms. Don’t forget the sunscreen if you are going to hang out outside, as the UV Index will be an 8.5.

Today temperatures will remain in the low 90s with sunny skies. The heatwave will start to deflate as a cold front comes through, bringing slightly cooler temperatures and rain chances. Sunday temperatures will slightly be cooler with those chances for afternoon showers and storms. The best chance for storms and rain showers Sunday will be along I-44 and south. Monday, the chances for showers are greater along I-44 and north.

Tropical Storm Ida will be moving onshore Sunday in Lousiana, continuing up through Mississippi and Tennessee. The Ozarks will only see the minimal impacts with this storm. Ida will bring cloud cover, which will bring cooler temperatures down and a chance for spotty showers, mainly in the east.

By the end of next week, another ridge builds into the Ozarks, allowing for a hot holiday weekend!