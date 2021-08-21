Saturday, August 21 Morning Forecast

The cold front slowly pushed into the Ozarks earlier this morning, which will bring showers and storms into the overnight hours.

The soupy air mass is staying around tonight before that same relief comes tomorrow afternoon. Tonight’s temperatures will bottom out in the 70s with scattered showers and storms. This evening most of the showers and storms move out before dark.

Today will mostly dry, but an isolated storm cannot be ruled out. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low 90s. Heat index values will be in the 90s.

Sunday, a slight chance for isolated storms will stick around with temperatures in the 90s. If you are heading to the lake make sure to have a phone handy in case of a pop-up storm. Temperatures will make you want to get in the water. Partly sunny skies Saturday with mostly sunny skies to close out the weekend.

The heatwave will be felt as early as tomorrow, but the real heat will be on for the beginning of next week and throughout the week. Unfortunately, the relief we thought we would feel at the end of next week is no longer in the forecast. The 90s will be with the Ozarks all week with a chance for storms mid to the end of next week.