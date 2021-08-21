Saturday, August 21 Morning Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

88° / 72°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 88° 72°

Saturday

90° / 71°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 90° 71°

Sunday

90° / 71°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 20% 90° 71°

Monday

95° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 95° 72°

Tuesday

96° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 96° 72°

Wednesday

95° / 72°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 20% 95° 72°

Thursday

90° / 71°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 20% 90° 71°

80°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
80°

78°

2 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
78°

76°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
76°

75°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
75°

75°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
85%
75°

74°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
88%
74°

73°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
73°

73°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
73°

75°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
75°

78°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
22%
78°

81°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
22%
81°

83°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
83°

83°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
83°

83°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
83°

85°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
85°

85°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
85°

85°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
85°

84°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
84°

83°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
83°

79°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
79°

77°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
77°

75°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
75°

74°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
74°

73°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
73°

The cold front slowly pushed into the Ozarks earlier this morning, which will bring showers and storms into the overnight hours.

The soupy air mass is staying around tonight before that same relief comes tomorrow afternoon. Tonight’s temperatures will bottom out in the 70s with scattered showers and storms. This evening most of the showers and storms move out before dark.

Today will mostly dry, but an isolated storm cannot be ruled out. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low 90s. Heat index values will be in the 90s.

Sunday, a slight chance for isolated storms will stick around with temperatures in the 90s. If you are heading to the lake make sure to have a phone handy in case of a pop-up storm. Temperatures will make you want to get in the water. Partly sunny skies Saturday with mostly sunny skies to close out the weekend.

The heatwave will be felt as early as tomorrow, but the real heat will be on for the beginning of next week and throughout the week. Unfortunately, the relief we thought we would feel at the end of next week is no longer in the forecast. The 90s will be with the Ozarks all week with a chance for storms mid to the end of next week.

Clear

Springfield Mo

78°F Clear Feels like 78°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with a few storms around. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
72°F Variable clouds with a few storms around. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Branson

78°F Clear Feels like 85°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%.
75°F Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
4 mph SW
Precip
99%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
2 mph SSW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms with locally heavy downpours. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%.
72°F Thunderstorms with locally heavy downpours. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
4 mph SW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Rolla

76°F Fair Feels like 76°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
71°F Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
39%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

West Plains

75°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 75°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
73°F Scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
4 mph SW
Precip
57%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

